Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Crash Claims Life of Green River Woman: A Green River woman died following a crash near Lyman Thursday morning. Kymbrlee Smith, 30 of Green River, died in a crash which occurred early on Thursday, February 1, 2018, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Samuel Smith, 31 of Green River, was injured in the crash and is currently in critical but stable condition due to head trauma. Three children, ages one, three, and ten, were transported via ground ambulance to the Evanston Regional Hospital where they were treated and released to family members. More information here.

Rock Springs To Have Fourth of July Fireworks Show: A public fireworks display will take place in Rock Springs for the Fourth of July this year after a fundraising campaign successfully raised enough money for the event. A total of $10,171.44 was raised for the 2018 Rock Springs Fireworks Display. The minimum amount needed to enter into a contract for a display was $10,000. More information here.

Forging the Future of Wyoming’s Wildlife At Public Meeting in GR Tomorrow: A meeting in Green River on Wednesday is part of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s major project to gather input from the public to chart a path for the future of Wyoming’s wildlife. The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College’s Green River Campus, room 206. More information here.

Sweetwater County Spelling Bee Results: Western Wyoming Community College welcomed 51 participants for the Sweetwater County Spelling Bee on Friday, February 2nd. Schools that attended included: Lincoln Middle School; Farson-Eden School; Holy Spirit Catholic; Green River Christian Academy; Eastside Elementary; Desert School; Rocks Springs Junior High; and Monroe Intermediate School. See top three spellers here.

Green River and Rock Springs High Schools Raise Money for Make-A-Wish® Wyoming: Green River and Rock Springs High Schools continue to raise money for the 2018 Sweetwater County Make-A-Wish® Fundraiser. See the schedule of events for each school here.

Mobile App Offers Health Tracking for Wyo. Families: A new, free mobile phone app customized with Wyoming information and offered by the Wyoming Department of Health is available as a health tracking and management tool for families across the state. More information here.

EPW To Hold Business Meeting: At 9:30 a.m. EST tomorrow, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a committee business meeting to consider the nomination of Andrew Wheeler, of Virginia, to be deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Dow plunges more than 1,100, largest single-day point drop in history: The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,175 points on Monday, its largest one-day point drop in history, to close at 24,345 — a decline of 4.6 percent. At one point, the Dow was down more than 1,600 points before slightly rebounding at the closing bell. More information here.

House Intel committee votes to release counter memo as Trump targets Democrat “Little Adam Schiff”: The House Intelligence Committee unanimously voted Monday evening to release a Democratic-authored memo in response to the controversial GOP memo released by the committee last week. More information here.

Dem, GOP senators aim to breathe life into immigration debate by introducing narrow DACA bill with no wall as new shutdown fight looms: As another government shutdown deadline approaches Thursday. Taking shape on Capitol Hill is a plan to keep the government funded until March 23, in addition to a full-year extension for defense spending. Community health centers — a priority for both Democrats and Republicans — are also expected to be funded for two years. More information here.

Event data recorder reveals moments leading up to deadly head-on Amtrak collision in South Carolina

An event data recorder has been recovered from the Amtrak train that collided with a freight train this weekend, revealing the moments leading up to the crash, investigators said Monday. More information here