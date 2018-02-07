Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 7, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Taranovich Preliminary Hearing Continue, Bond Remains Same: A request to reduce bond for a Rock Springs man charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend has been denied, and a preliminary hearing for the case has been moved to a later date. More information here.
- Lincoln Middle School Releases Statement on Recent Incident: Lincoln Middle School has released a statement on a recent incident that occurred at the school which resulted in a student’s injury. More information here.
- Commissioners Approve Drug Trafficking Grant Agreement: The Sweetwater County Commissioners today approved a grant agreement to combat drug trafficking in the area. More information here.
- Green River City Council Approves Special Use Permit For Wireless Telecommunication Tower: During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Green River City Council approved a special use permit for a Wireless Telecommunication Tower to be placed in the Bronze Belt Conservation Overlay Zone. More information here.
- Democrats Accepting Candidates For Vacant Assessor Position: The Central Committee of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party is accepting submissions from individuals interested in being considered for the position of Sweetwater County Assessor. More information here.
- Green River City Council Approves Special Use Permit For Wireless Telecommunication Tower: During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Green River City Council approved a special use permit for a Wireless Telecommunication Tower to be placed in the Bronze Belt Conservation Overlay Zone. More information here.
- Reward Offered For Information About Wild Horses Killed In Red Desert: The Bureau of Land Management is investigating the suspicious deaths of several federally protected wild horses on public land south of U.S. Highway 287 in Wyoming’s Red Desert. More information here.
- Dementia Caregiver Support Group in Green River and Rock Springs: A Dementia Caregiver Support Group is set to take place in Green River and Rock Springs. More information here.
- 19 Sweetwater County Students Listed on UW Fall Semester Provost’s Honor Roll: View students here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls look to get back to their winning ways tonight. The Cowboys (6-4 in MWC, 15-8 overall) are coming off a home loss to Fresno State last Saturday and will host Utah State (6-5, 13-11) at 7:00 pm tonight. Meanwhile, the Wyoming Cowgirls (7-3, 14-7) are looking to stop a two-game losing skid at Utah State (3-8, 5-17) tonight.
- The Green River Wolves are rated number six in this week’s WyoPreps.com 4A Coaches and Media Boys Basketball Poll. Campbell County is in the top spot followed by Evanston, Sheridan, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central. Rock Springs did not receive any votes this week. Lovell is number-five in the 2A Boys Poll with Big Piney number seven. In the 1A Poll Farson-Eden holds on to the number two spot. For complete polls results, go to WyoPreps.com.
National & International News:
- Trump threatens another government shutdown over immigration: President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government again this weekend if Democrats don’t agree to his immigration reform plans, specifically what he called loopholes in the immigration system that could allow dangerous criminals into the country. More information here.
- Trump chief of staff says some immigrants were “too lazy” to sign up for DACA: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly told reporters on Capitol Hill on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will not extend his March 5 deadline for a deal to extend protections for “Dreamers” — those eligible for protection under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, which protects certain undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children — if a congressional deal on protection for them is not reached. More information here.
- White House reviewing Democratic surveillance memo; Banon committee appearance postponed: President Donald Trump has read the 10-page classified memo written by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee. The memo is a rebuttal to the one made public last Friday written by Republicans, alleging political bias in the FBI and the Justice Department at the start of the Russia investigation. More information here.
- Trump orders military parade for Washington, Pentagon says: American soldiers, tanks and armament rolling down the streets of the nation’s capital? More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 7, 2018"