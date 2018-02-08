Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Human Trafficking, Sexual Servitude Suspect Faces Federal Charges: A Washington man arrested by county detectives and charged with Human Trafficking and Sexual Servitude of a Minor now faces federal charges. More information here.

Crews Respond to Tractor-Trailer Crash In Hoback Canyon Yesterday Morning: At approximately 8:55 a.m yesterday, emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident on northbound US 191. More information here.

Crash Involves School Bus Yesterday Morning: Two students sustained minor injuries today after a school bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck before school this morning. More information here.

State Task Force Delivers Blueprints For Creating More Walkable Cities: A group appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to find ways to make Wyoming towns safer for pedestrians and cyclists released its report this week, and its recommendations include investing $10 million a year on infrastructures – such as sidewalks, bike paths, and crosswalks. More information here.

Coins For Camdin Raising Money to Help Boy With Rare Genetic Condition: A local family is working to raise money for genetic testing to help a 17-month-old child with a rare genetic condition. More information here.

Benefit Dinner to Help Local Man With Lyme Disease: A benefit dinner later this month will help a local man as he undergoes specialized treatment for Lyme Disease. More information here.

Second Annual GRHS Nozzles vs Cuffs Basketball Game This Saturday: The Green River Police Department hopes to continue their winning record in this years Second Annual Green River High School Nozzles vs Cuffs Basketball game. More information here.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowboys defeated Utah State 83-65 last night in Laramie. The Pokes record improves to 7-4 in Mountain West Conference play and 16-8 on the year. The Wyoming Cowgirls also were winners last night 64-46 at Utah State. The Cowgirls are now 8-3 in conference play and 15-7 on the season. Both teams are back in action Saturday with the Cowboys traveling to UNLV and the Cowgirls hosting UNLV.

Green River will visit Rock Springs tonight in high school wrestling while Rock Springs High School will hold a last chance swim meet tonight beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Two From Wyoming Part of Wyoming Soccer Signees: The University of Wyoming soccer program announced today the signing of nine student-athletes to National Letters of Intent for the 2018 season, two of which hale from the Cowboy state. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Senate leaders reach sweeping spending deal: Bipartisan Senate leaders reached an agreement Wednesday on a sweeping spending deal that would raise caps on military and domestic spending, increase the nation’s debt limit, fund disaster relief efforts around the nation and include long-term funding for community health centers. More information here.

Pelosi ends immigration speech after more than 8 hours, setting record: Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi set a record on the House floor Wednesday — speaking from morning until early evening on immigration and reading letters from Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients for more than eight hours in the longest continuous speech in the House since at least 1909. More information here.

White House staff secretary resigns amid allegations of domestic abuse; decries “coordinated smear campaign”: White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday in the wake of multiple allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wives who spoke on the record to The Daily Mail. More information here.

Trump’s desire for large-scale military parade gets mixed reactions on Capitol Hill: Members of Congress had mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s desire for a large-scale parade showing off the might of the U.S. military, with even some Republicans questioning whether a display of tanks and soldiers marching sent the right message or was worth the cost. More information here.

US troops in Syria call in strikes after “unprovoked” attack by regime forces U.S. military advisers in Syria had to call in American airstrikes and artillery support to repel an attack late Wednesday night by pro-Assad regime forces on a headquarters belonging to U.S.-backed rebels fighting ISIS. More information here.