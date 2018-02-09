Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: February 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Murder Trial Continues; Surviving Victim Identifies Fairbourn As Attacker: A woman who survived a knife attack in Rock Springs in 2016 testified at trial today. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Investigating Incident at Lincoln Middle School: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred at a Lincoln Middle School dance in Green River on February 2. More information here.
- Preparedness and Fast Response Helps to Save Man Buried by Avalanche: A snowmobiler who was buried in an avalanche is safe thanks to members of his party being prepared for an emergency and fast response by emergency personnel. More information here.
- Flag That Flew Over Rock Springs Fire Department HQ Makes Its Way to Olympics: The American flag that flew for one day at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters building in Rock Springs has made its way to the upcoming Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. More information here.
- Game and Fish To Conduct Mule Deer Surveys: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be conducting extensive aerial surveys over the next couple of weeks to get a more accurate count on the number of mule deer in the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Herd. More information here.
- YWCA Bowls of Caring Taking Place March 22nd: The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s annual Bowls of Caring is set to take place on Thursday, March 22nd from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Tigers Unable to Pin Green River Wolves on Senior Night: The Rock Springs Tigers Wrestling team honored their seven seniors Thursday night before their dual with the Green River Wolves. More information here.
- A lot of area high school basketball tonight: Rock Springs boys and girls will host Jackson tonight. Lady Tigers at 6:00 p.m. with the Tigers to follow. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 5:40 p.m. Also tonight, Evanston will be at Green River beginning at 6:00 p.m., Lyman travels to Cody, Mountain View is at Powell, Pinedale travels to Wind River, and Kemmerer is at Wyoming Indian.
- Cowboy Wrestling Team Ranked 11 and 17 This Week: In the most recent FloWrestling college wrestling poll, the Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team is ranked number 11 in the nation. More information here.
National & International News:
