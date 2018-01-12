Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Man Arrested After Standoff With Sheriff’s Deputies: A Rock Springs man involved in a standoff with sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday, January 10th is behind bars according to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office Relocates Civil Process Center: Due to budget reductions and a reduced civilian staff, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Civil Process Office has been moved from its previous location at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River to the Sweetwater County Detention Center west of Rock Springs on U.S. Highway 191 South. More information here.

Airport Board Votes To Change Airport Name: The Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Airport Board voted January 10th, to change the name of the Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport to the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport effective February 1, 2018. More information here.

Status Review Indicates Canada Lynx Recovery in The Lower 48-States: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) is announcing the completion of a scientific review of the Canada lynx in the contiguous United States. More information here.

Wyoming State Board of Education to Review Rules on District and School Leader Evaluation Systems During January Meeting: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a one-day meeting in Casper on January 18, 2018, beginning at 8:00 a.m. More information here.

Kari’s Access Awards To Host 5th Annual Fundraiser: Kari’s Access Awards and Sweetwater One Foundation are hosting the 5th annual Kari’s Access Awards Benefit with a Wine and Beer Tasting Saturday, January 20, 2018, from 6 to 9 p.m. More information here.

SCSD#1 Trustees Visit District Schools And Departments: The Strategic Planning Committee met for their second meeting this past week to make recommendations and formulate ideas to design a roadmap to grow SCSD#1 into the future. More information here.

Sports:

Green River Wolves Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Play Host To Cheyenne South Today: The Green River Wolves boys and girls Basketball teams are at home tonight as they take on the Cheyenne South Bison. More information here.

Rock Springs Tigers Boys and Girls Basketball Teams Play Host To Laramie Today: The Rock Springs Tigers boys and girls Basketball teams are at home tonight as they take on the Laramie Plainsman. More information here.

Rock Springs Girls Softball Begins Registration Soon: Rock Springs Girls Softball League is beginning their registration for the 2018 Spring/Summer season on January 25th at Rock Springs High School during the Rock Springs vs Green River basketball game at RSHS. More information here.

Area Girl’s Basketball Teams In Latest WyoPreps Poll: After a weekend full of basketball action for area schools, Wyopreps.com has released their latest girls basketball polls. More information here.

Cowboys Struggle in Second Half In 75-66 Loss To New Mexico: Three Cowgirls finished the night in double-figures to help lead the Wyoming basketball team (10-5 overall, 3-1 MW) to a double-figure victory, 66-55, over the New Mexico Lobos (15-3 overall, 3-2) on Wednesday night. More information here.

Cowgirls Earn Big Win, 66-55, Over New Mexico: An early second-half run by New Mexico doomed the Cowboys in 75-66 loss to the Lobos in Dream Style Arena/ The Pit Wednesday evening in Albuquerque, New Mexico. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Sources: Trump questions allowing immigrants from Haiti, Africa, other “s***hole” countries : In an Oval Office meeting at the White House Thursday, President Trump grew frustrated at a proposed bipartisan immigration plan that would scale back the visa lottery program, but not eliminate it, asking those in the room why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other “s***hole countries” coming into the United States, according to multiple sources either briefed on or familiar with the discussion. More information here.

Rescue crews scramble to find missing in deadly California mudslides: Rescue crews, some working with cadaver-sniffing dogs, scrambled Thursday to find up to seven people missing in Southern California communities hit hard by torrential rains and mudslides that have killed at least 17 people and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, officials said. More information here.

Facebook announces change to news feed that will show more content from friends and family, less from publishers: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg says one of the social media platform’s goals for 2018 is to ensure users are shown more posts from people they care about. More information here.