Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Enzi Applauds Supreme Court Decision To Review States’ Authority To Collect Out-Of-State Sales And Use Tax: U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today to consider a case challenging a previous ruling which barred states from collecting sales and use tax from remote sellers, such as out-of-state businesses and online retailers. More information here.

Rotary Club Rock Springs High School Students of The Month: Deborah Smith, James Spicer, Colin Murcray and Ceejay Berg are the Rock Springs High School Students of the Month. More information here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Office Closures: With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, some offices will close for the holiday while others remain open. More information here.

WWCC To Host 2018 Regional Science Fair: Western Wyoming Community College invites Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students, grades 6-12, to participate in the 2018 Southwest Regional Science Fair, Thursday, January 25th, 2018. More information here.

How To Start Your Own Business Workshop Registration Open Now: The Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “How to Start your Own Business” workshop beginning February 22nd. More information here.

UW Trustees Set Agenda for Jan. 17-19 Meeting: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider a 10-year housing plan and receive recommendations regarding enrollment capacity and nonresident tuition levels during its regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, Jan. 17-19. More information here.

EPW Republicans Send Letter To EPA in Support of Clean Power Plan Repeal: Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), chairman of the EPW Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, and every Republican member of the EPW committee, sent a letter to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt in support of the agency’s repeal of the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan regulation. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams both take on Colorado State today in the “Border War” part one. The Cowboys will be home versus the Rams at 2:00 p.m. while the Cowgirls will travel to Ft. Collins, Colorado for a 2:00 p.m.tip-off. The Cowboys/CSU game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM as well as streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Local Basketball today; Rock Springs girls and boys versus Cheyenne South at RSHS. Girls – 1:00 p.m., boys to follow around 2:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Green River girls and boys will host Laramie today at GRHS. Girls – 1:00 p.m., boys to follow at 2:30 p.m.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)