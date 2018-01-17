Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 17, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Trial Date Set For Utah Man Charged In Stabbing: A man accused of killing one woman and injuring another in a stabbing in Rock Springs is set to go to trial. More information here.
- 56-year-old Male Suffered Injuries Following Vehicle vs Pedestrian Crash Early Tuesday: On January 16, 2018, at approximately 5:55 a.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1500 block of Elk Street for the report of a vehicle hitting a man crossing the street. More information here.
- Sheriff’s Office Issues Advisory On Working Sheepdogs: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an updated advisory Tuesday concerning working sheepdogs. More information here.
- Fire Warden Provides Call Information For 2017: The Sweetwater County Fire Department responded to more than 100 calls throughout 2017, according to information presented to the County Commissioners today. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire Department to Host Wyoming’s Annual Fire Meeting: The Sweetwater County Fire Department will host the Annual Rural Fire Association and Wyoming Fire Chief’s Meeting in Rock Springs later this year. More information here.
- Sweetwater County’s Special Use Tax To End: Taxpayers will soon pay one percent less in taxes on items sold in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Commissioners Appoint Board Liaisons: The Board of County Commissioners has appointed liaisons for non-elected offices, boards, and departments for 2018. More information here.
- Rock Springs Family Recreation Center To Reduce Ice Skate Rental Prices For Birthdays: During the regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council Council voted to approve a request from the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, to reduce the price for ice skate rentals for birthday parties where a reservation has been made in advance. More information here.
- EPW Committee To Hold Second Hearing On America’s Water Infrastructure Needs And Challenges: On Wednesday, January 17 at 10:00 AM EST, the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) will hold a hearing on “America’s Water Infrastructure Needs and Challenges: Federal Panel.” More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA To Host Community Meeting And Refresh: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is hosting a Community Meeting and Refresh next week for those who want to be more involved in how Downtown Rock Springs looks and functions. More information here.
- Rock Springs Historical Museum Board Meets Tomorrow: The Rock Springs Historical Museum Board will hold their January meeting at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Museum. More information here.
Sports
- Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: January 14, 2018: View standings here.
- Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: January 14, 2018: View standings here.
- Rock Springs Amateur Hockey Association To Host Black Butte Battle On The Ice This Weekend: The Rock Springs Miners Squirts Hockey team will be hosting the first annual Black Butte Battle on the Ice Tournament this weekend, January 19-21. More information here.
- Big 12 Road Duals on Tap This Weekend: No. 11 Wyoming wrestling hits the road for two Big 12 duals this coming weekend. The Cowboys are set to tangle with No. 13 South Dakota State on Thursday before a contest with North Dakota State on Saturday. More information here.
National & International News:
- Steven Bannon grilled by House Intelligence Committee on Russia investigation; reportedly subpoenaed by special counsel: Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon spent a full day on Capitol Hill Tuesday in a closed door meeting with the House Intelligence Committee, but those in attendance say he refused to answer many questions. More information here.
- DOJ says it plans to ask Supreme Court to allow it to end DACA : The Department of Justice Tuesday appealed a federal court ruling that had forced the Trump administration to again accept renewal applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. More information here.
- 13 siblings held captive ‘hopeful that life will get better’ after rescue: Official: Thirteen siblings who were rescued Sunday after they were allegedly tortured, held captive and, in some cases, shackled in their parents’ home are “hopeful that life will get better for them,” one official said Tuesday. More information here.
- Trump’s “overall health is excellent” says doctor, weight loss a goal: President Donald Trump‘s “overall health is excellent,” and his cognitive health is normal, presidential physician Dr. Ronny Jackson said Tuesday. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 17, 2018"