Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 2, 2018

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Board of Health Provides Update on Measles: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater County Public Health, County Health Officer-Dr. Stachon and the Wyoming Department of Health are aware of and investigating a recent report of measles in our community. More information here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: January 2, 2018: View agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: January 2, 2018: View agenda here.
- Music For Vets Concert In Green River: The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River is hosting a Music For Vets Concert to benefit local veterans. More information here.
- How To Start A Business Workshop Registration: The Rock Springs and Green River Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “How to Start your Own Business” workshop beginning February 22nd. More information here.
- Actors’ Mission FIrst Play Will Take You Back To 1961 Civil Rights Moments: The Actors’ Mission will be presenting their first play for 2018 this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Elks Lodge on C Street in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Provides Residents With Tips To Avoid Wildlife Conflict: With the imminent onset of winter, big game animals such as antelope, deer, moose, and elk are being seen more frequently in lower elevation habitats, as well as in developed areas and along roadways and trails. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Lander Office Holds Public Forum On Grizzly Bears: Grizzly bears were officially delisted this summer and are managed by the Game and Fish. More information here.
- Many Hunting Applications Open January 2: Many hunting applications open in the new year on Jan. 2. More information here.
- State Sage-Grouse Population May Decline In 2018: The following is an article from the Wyoming Game and Fish “Wildlife Update”. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowboy basketball is back in action tomorrow when they travel to Nevada for their second game of the Mountain West Conference season. Wyoming enters the game at 1-0 in MWC play and 10-4 overall while the Wolfpack is 2-0 in conference play and 13-3 on the year. The Cowboys at Nevada game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 8:00 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30 p.m.
- Wyoming Cowgirls (0-1, 7-5) will play host to Nevada (1-1, 8-5) Thursday at the Double A. That game will be streamed on 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tip-off at 6:30 p.m.
- Area Basketball Teams To Compete At Cheyenne East Invitational: Three area boys and girls basketball teams will begin 2018 with a trip to Cheyenne for the Taco John’s Invitational hosted by Cheyenne East High School. More information here.
- Rock Springs Miners Host Laramie Outlaws This Weekend: The Rock Springs Miners Hockey team will be at home this Friday and Saturday as they host the Laramie Outlaws in a two-game homestand. More information here.
National & International News:
- New year brings bone-chilling cold for much of US with no reprieve in sight: 2018 has arrived and is off to a bone-chilling start. Just ask the more than 200 million people in the U.S. currently in the grips of a New Year’s Day deep freeze encompassing almost the entire eastern two-thirds of the country. More information here.
- Anti-government protests continue in Iran: Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters continued Monday as the US continues to express support for the anti-government demonstrations. More information here.
- 2 American families killed in Costa Rica plane crash: A charter plane crashed in northwestern Costa Rica on Sunday, killing 10 American passengers and two Costa Rican pilots, according to the Costa Rican government. More information here.
- Vigil held for slain Colorado deputy: A vigil was held Monday night in Highland Ranch, Colorado, for fallen Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 2, 2018"