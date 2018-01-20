Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Winter Storm Warning Issued: Sweetwater County will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 2 a.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday. People are advised to plan on difficult travel conditions with possible snow accumulations of four to eight inches and localized amount up to 12 inches. More information here.

Rock Springs Elementary Schools Spread Kindness: Elementary schools throughout Rock Springs and Wamsutter will spread kindness next week as part of the Great Kindness Challenge. From January 22nd through January 26th, students in kindergarten through sixth grade and elementary school staff will work to complete a list of 50 kind acts. More information here.

Dog Park Reopened: The Bitter Creek Bark Park has reopened after a two day closure due to flooding. The dog park, located at 850 W Center Street behind Animal Control, reopened yesterday morning. More information here.

Tata Chemicals Donates To Local Programs: Tata Chemicals, with the coordination of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility program Director David Young and Supervisor Tyler Keck presented generous donations to two local programs during the Christmas holiday. They met with Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft, Executive Director of Sweetwater BOCES and Create a Christmas founder, and Sandy DaRif, Veteran Service Coordinator for Volunteers of America of Southwest Wyoming. More information here.

Young at Heart Hosts Outhouse Presentations: Young at Heart Center is showing people that “History Doesn’t Always Stink” with a presentation on outhouses. Two free presentations on outhouses will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls are back in MWC action today. The Cowgirls will host Utah State at 2:00 p.m. with the Cowboys at Utah State tonight at 7:00 p.m. The Cowboy game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 6:30 p.m. and will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers travel to Jackson today in 4A West Conference play. The Lady Tigers tip-off at 1:00 p.m. with the boys to follow around 2:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 12:40 p.m. and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.