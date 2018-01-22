Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 22, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Pair Arrested On Felony Drug Charges: Using an alias didn’t make things better for a California man already facing felony drug charges, thanks to a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, social media, and an alert state trooper. More information here.
- Bleed “Green Or Orange” Community Blood Drive Challenge Monday and Tuesday: The 10th Annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School will kick off Monday with the Rock Springs Community Blood Drive taking place at the Bunning Freight Station from noon to 6:30 p.m. More information here.
- Pinedale Game And Fish Office Seeking Public’s Help With Deer Poaching Case: Game and Fish officials are still seeking information on a buck mule deer that was illegally shot northeast of Buckskin Crossing, off of the Lander Cut-Off Road (CR 23-132) near Long Draw. More information here.
- Rock Springs Elementary Schools Spread Kindness: Elementary schools throughout Rock Springs and Wamsutter will spread kindness next week as part of the Great Kindness Challenge. From January 22nd through January 26th, students in kindergarten through sixth grade and elementary school staff will work to complete a list of 50 kind acts. More information here.
- Dog Park Reopened: The Bitter Creek Bark Park has reopened after a two-day closure due to flooding. The dog park, located at 850 W Center Street behind Animal Control, reopened yesterday morning. More information here.
- Tata Chemicals Donates To Local Programs: Tata Chemicals, with the coordination of Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility program Director David Young and Supervisor Tyler Keck, presented generous donations to two local programs during the Christmas holiday. They met with Rev. Dr. Bernadine Craft, Executive Director of Sweetwater BOCES and Create a Christmas founder, and Sandy DaRif, Veteran Service Coordinator for Volunteers of America of Southwest Wyoming. More information here.
- Young at Heart Hosts Outhouse Presentations: Young at Heart Center is showing people that “History Doesn’t Always Stink” with a presentation on outhouses. Two free presentations on outhouses will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Activity Calendar: January 22-26, 2018: View calendar here.
Sports:
- Wolves and Tigers Wrestling Results From Idaho Tournament: Both Green River and Rock Springs competed in the two day Tiger Grizz Invitational Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Fall, Idaho Friday and Saturday. More information here.
- Wolves Finish First, Tigers Third At Green River Invitational: The Green River Wolves and Rock Springs boys swim teams both competed at The Green River Invitational Swim Meet yesterday at Green River High School. More information here.
- Taylor Rusk Leads Cowgirls to 61-44 Win Over Aggies: Behind a career night from sophomore Taylor Rusk (pictured) , the Wyoming Cowgirls (12-5 overall, 5-1 MW) earned a double-digit win, 61-44, over the Utah State Aggies (4-15 overall, 2-6 MW) on Saturday afternoon in Laramie. More information here.
- Cowboy Wrestlers Dominate North Dakota State In Big 12 Match: Eight Wyoming Cowboys earned wins as the Pokes (8-3, 2-2 Big 12) wrestling team defeated Big 12 foe North Dakota State, 32-6, on Saturday evening in Fargo, N.D. More information here.
- Clutch Shooting Carries Wyoming Past Utah State: After enjoying a sizeable first-half lead the Wyoming Cowboys used clutch shooting in the final minutes to record an 85-77 win over Utah State on Saturday evening in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah. More information here.
National & International News:
- Bipartisan group of senators tries to broker compromise, shutdown to enter third day : A government shutdown will enter a third day – into the start of the work week Monday – after a bipartisan group of about 20 senators Sunday struggled to broker a government funding compromise. More information here.
- Police: Explosive device set off at Florida mall, no injuries: Police in Lake Wales, Florida, said an explosive device was detonated at the Eagle Ridge Mall. There were no injuries, but there was interior damage to the building. More information here.
- Global female empowerment marches fill weekend: Demonstrations in support of female empowerment continued around the world Sunday, a day after a host of marches and protests, several of them massive, marked the anniversary of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration. More information here.
- Kabul hotel siege leaves at least 6 civilians, 5 gunmen dead; Taliban claims responsibility: At least six civilians and five gunmen are among 18 dead following an 11-hour siege Saturday of the Intercontinental Hotel in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, according to the country’s interior ministry. More information here.
