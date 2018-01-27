Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Two Charged in Felony Marijuana Case: On January 25, 2018, Detectives from the Rock Springs Police Departments’ Street Crimes Unit along with uniformed Officers executed a search warrant at 1221 Lowell Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.

Man Charged With Multiple Counts of Felony Voyeurism Behind Bars: Bond has been set at $25,000 cash or surety for Ryan M. Flaten, 28, who is charged with 16 counts of Felony Voyeurism, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Friday. More information here.

Suspects Sought In Attempted Robbery In Lyman: Lyman Police Department was notified of an attempted theft at the Wells Fargo Bank in Lyman, Wyoming. More information here.

76-Year-Old Colorado Woman Arrested Following Police Pursuit: A Colorado woman who led Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers and other law enforcement officers on a pursuit yesterday has been arrested. More information here.

Overland Donates To Local Man With Lyme Disease: A Rock Springs man fighting Lyme Disease recently received a generous donation from students at Overland Elementary. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District #1 Fully Accredited: Sweetwater County School District #1 has regained full accreditation after being accredited with follow-up in the 2016-2017 school year. More information here.

Downtown Music Store Receives Statewide Award: The Wyoming Music Educators Association recognized a local music store in Rock Springs, WY as their 2018 Give-a-Note Award recipient at their yearly banquet in Evanston, WY. More information here.

Game and Fish to Capture Elk as Part of Ongoing Brucellosis Study: As part of an ongoing study to understand the ecology of brucellosis and elk in the Bighorn Mountains, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department plans to capture and collar elk in early February. More information here.

Enzi Emphasizes Importance Of Schools, Employers Embracing Innovative Higher Education Opportunities: During a Senate hearing yesterday on the importance of access and innovation in higher education, U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., raised questions about how schools and employers are embracing new education and training opportunities to benefit workers and businesses. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Cowboys and Wyoming Cowgirl basketball teams play San Jose State today. The Cowboys (4-3 in MWC play, 13-7 overall) travel to the Spartans (0-8, 3-16) for a 3:00 p.m. game while the Cowgirls (6-1, 13-5) will entertain San Jose State (3-5, 6-13) in Laramie at 2:00 p.m. Cowboys at San Jose State will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 2:30 p.m. It was also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.

Rock Springs Miners Fall By Two Against Pinedale: The Rock Springs Miners were unable to contain the strong offense of the Pinedale Glaciers as they fall, 4-2. More information here.

Cowgirl Tennis to Host Northern Colorado in First Home Match: The Wyoming tennis team will host its first home match of the spring season on Sunday. More information here.