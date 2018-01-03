Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 3, 2018

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Green River Star Selected As County’s Newspaper of Record: The Green River Star has been selected as Sweetwater County’s newspaper of record for 2018. More information here.

Rock Springs Fire Department Releases Statement On Elk Street Fire: At 4:27 pm on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire in the roof of the home at 1300 Elk Street. More information here.

Reid West Reappointed As Chairman Of County Commissioners: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners reappointed Reid O. West as Chairman of the board during their first meeting of 2018. More information here.

County Assessor Pat Drinkle To Retire: Sweetwater County Assessor Pat Drinkle announced today that she is retiring from her office effective February 3, 2018, for family reasons. More information here.

Two New Detention Officer Positions Approved By Commissioners: The Board of County Commissioners has approved two new Detention Officer positions for the Sweetwater County Detention Center. More information here.

Rock Springs City Council Appoints Many To Committees And Boards: The Rock Springs City Council voted to appoint Five members to boards during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. More information here.

BLM Issues Decision on Riley Ridge Development Project in Sublette County: In keeping with the Department’s goal to promote America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office has today released its decision to allow Denbury Resources, Inc. to begin the Riley Ridge Development Project in Sublette County, Wyoming. More information here.

BLM Kemmer FIeld Office Posts Annual Big Game Winter Range Closures: In keeping with its responsibility to be good stewards, the Bureau of Land Management manages public lands for the benefit of current and future generations, supporting conservation as we pursue our multiple-use mission. More information here.

BLM To Host Wild Horse Adoption Friday And Saturday: A wild horse adoption event will take place this Friday and Saturday, January 5th and 6th at the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. More information here.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls are back in MWC play tonight. The Pokes travel to Nevada while the Cowgirls host Nevada at the Double A. The Cowboy game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 8:00 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30 p.m. The Cowgirls game will be streamed at 1360KRKK.com beginning at 6:00 p.m. with tip-off at :30 p.m.

Thoman Wrestling Invitational Scheduled For This Friday And Saturday In Green River: Ten teams will be in attendance this weekend for the 2018 Thoman Wrestling Invitational is scheduled to take place this Friday and Saturday, January 5 & 6 in Green River. More information here.

Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: December 31, 2017: Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Boys Basketball as of December 31, 2017. More information here.

Wyoming High School Girls Basketball Standings: December 31, 2017: Wyopreps.com has released the standings for High School Girls Basketball as of December 31, 2017. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Winter storm heading for Southeast, “bomb cyclone” could form off New England coast: A new storm is making its way to the Southeast Wednesday, likely dumping rain, sleet and some snow before moving north. The storm has prompted schools to close in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina. Meanwhile, the Northeast is bracing for another brutal arctic invasion. More information here.

Protests continue in Iran, US calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting: Tuesday marked a sixth day of anti-government protests on the streets of Iran. Protesters clashed with police, attacking banks and public buildings, some chanting revolutionary slogans. More information here.

US warns North Korea on missile testing: The U.S. is warning North Korea not to launch a missile test. More information here.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire at end of term after 40 years in Senate: Sen. Orrin Hatch, the most senior Republican in the United States Senate, and the body’s president pro tempore, announced Tuesday that he will not seek re-election at the end of his term next year, capping a 40-year tenure representing the state of Utah. More information here.