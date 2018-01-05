Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 5, 2018

Here is this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Information Sought on Rug Theft: Information is currently sought on the theft of a custom rug from Bomber’s Sports Bar. More information here.

Scammers Calling; Posing as Law Enforcement: Swindlers are once again calling people in Sweetwater County, falsely identifying themselves as law enforcement officers and threatening arrest for supposedly evading jury duty. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office Offers Ice Fishing Safety Tips: The 2018 ice fishing season is here, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has some recommendations for safe outings on the ice. More information here.

Food Conditioned Red Fox Killed In Grand Teton National Park: A red fox, which had received numerous food handouts from people in Grand Teton National Park, was put to death recently. More information here.

GRPD Changing Fingerprint Service Dates: The Green River Police Department will be changing the dates and times available for fingerprint services beginning January 8, 2018. More information here.

Community Breakfast At Young At Heart Today: The Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Community Breakfast on Friday, January 5th. More information here.

2019-2020 Agency Budget Hearings Continue Monday: The Wyoming Legislature will again provide live audio streaming for the public when the 2019-2020 Joint Appropriations Committee agency budget hearings and committee mark-up of the biennial budget continue Monday through January 19th. More information here.

Deadline Approaches For Rock Springs Fireworks Contract: The City of Rock Springs needs to raise at least $900 more in order to put on a fireworks display this Fourth of July. More information here.

Drawn Thought: Sketchbooks and Preliminary Sketches of Professional Artists Will Be Presented In Western’s Art Gallery: Western Wyoming Community College Art Gallery presents sketchbooks and preliminary sketches by professional artists through the region and beyond, January 17th through February 22nd, 2018. More information here.

Sports:

Yesterday both Rock Springs Tigers basketball teams lost to Cheyenne East. The Lady Tigers were defeated 55-51 in overtime while the Tiger boys lost 88-80. Today, Rock Springs will move over to Cheyenne Central to play the Indians. The Lady Tigers at 5:00 p.m. with the boys to follow around 6:30. Both games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 4:40 p.m. The games will also be streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

Meanwhile both Green River High basketball teams resumed play in Laramie. The Lady Wolves lost to Laramie 52-45. The Green River boys remained undefeated on the season with a 61-59 upset over the 4A top rated Laramie Plainsman. Today both Green River teams will play at Cheyenne East High School against Sheridan. Girls at 3:30 with the boys to follow around 5:00 pm.

Today at the Pinedale Invitational, Farson-Eden girls take on Pinedale at 10:30 a.m. Farson-Eden girls also play Big Piney tonight at 6:00 pm. Kemmerer girls play Cokeville at 10:30 a.m and Bear Lake, Idaho at 3:00 p.m. Host Pinedale plays Cokeville at 6:00 p.m.

In boys play at the Pinedale Invitational, Farson-Eden plays Pinedale at noon. Farson-Eden will also play Big Piney at 7:30 p.m. Kemmerer boys play Cokeville at noon with Pinedale and Cokeville meeting at 7:30 p.m. Big Piney plays Little Snake River at 3:00 p.m.

The Thoman Invitational Wrestling starts up today in Green River. Teams competing will be Green River, Rock Springs, Evanston, Jackson, Worland, Lyman, Mountain View and Cokeville. The dual matches will take place at Green River High School and the Green River Recreation Center today and Saturday.

Cowboy Wrestling To Begin New Year In Chapel Hill: The University of Wyoming wrestling team will begin the new year at the North Carolina Duals on Friday. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

At least 6 dead as monster “bomb cyclone,” thundersnow wallop Northeast: The winter “bomb cyclone” dropped up to 18 inches of snow from the Carolinas to Maine and hurricane-force wind gusts brought blizzard conditions. New York got hit harder than expected, with a foot of snow in some places, grounding thousands of flights and forcing LaGuardia and JFK airports to shut down. More information here.

Trump legal team blasts explosive Michael Wolff book: Michael Wolff’s tell-all book from inside the Trump administration, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is being released Friday, ahead of schedule. The publisher, Henry Holt, is defying a cease and desist letter from President Donald Trump’s lawyers. More information here.

Justice Dept struggles to explain impact of new marijuana policy: The Justice Department is telling US attorneys to enforce federal laws against marijuana, even in states where pot is legal. The Justice Department Thursday announced it was “rescinding” Obama-era guidance over how federal authorities should go after marijuana-related crimes, touting the latest move as “a return to the rule of law.” More information here.