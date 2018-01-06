Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Illegal Dumping on US 191 Being Investigated: The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are looking into a case of illegal dumping at milepost 529.5 near Miller Mountain on US 191 South. More information here.

Sweetwater County Deputy Commended For Heroism: A Sweetwater County deputy sheriff is being recognized for saving the life of a crash victim on Interstate 80 on January 2. More information here.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Cautions Public On “Blessing Loom” Pyramid Scheme: The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new pyramid scheme spreading through social media. More information here.

Becky Constantino Names RS URA Volunteer Of The Month: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their December Volunteer of the Month – Becky Costantino. More information here.

Suzan Campbell Named MHSC’s Cheif Legal Executive: Suzan Campbell has accepted the position of Chief Legal Executive for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

WWCC Reviving Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine: Western Wyoming Community College is reopening Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine and is looking for staff to join the publication and submissions from local writers, photographers, and artists. More information here.

Sports:

Both Rock Springs and Green River boys and girls basketball teams played yesterday in Cheyenne. The Lady Tigers defeated Cheyenne Central 51-48 while the Tiger boys suffered a 76-72 defeat to Cheyenne Central. Today the Lady Tigers and Tigers will play Sheridan. The girls at 10:30 am with the boys to follow around 12 noon. Both Games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK.

Both Green River teams lost to Sheridan yesterday. The Lady Wolves lost 46-37 while the Green River boys suffered their first lost of the season 65-64 to Sheridan. Today the Wolves play Ft. Collins, Colorado at 10:30 a.m. while the Lady Wolves play Cheyenne Central at 10:30 a.m.

The Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams will play Boise State today in Mountain West Conference play. The Cowboys will be at home with tip off at 6:00 pm. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Cowgirls will be at Boise State for a 2:00 p.m. tipoff.