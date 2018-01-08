Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: January 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Illegal Dumping on US 191 Being Investigated: The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and the Wyoming Highway Patrol are looking into a case of illegal dumping at milepost 529.5 near Miller Mountain on US 191 South. More information here.

Sweetwater County Deputy Commended For Heroism: A Sweetwater County deputy sheriff is being recognized for saving the life of a crash victim on Interstate 80 on January 2. More information here.

Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Cautions Public On “Blessing Loom” Pyramid Scheme: The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a new pyramid scheme spreading through social media. More information here.

Becky Constantino Names RS URA Volunteer Of The Month: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their December Volunteer of the Month – Becky Costantino. More information here.

Suzan Campbell Named MHSC’s Cheif Legal Executive: Suzan Campbell has accepted the position of Chief Legal Executive for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

WWCC Reviving Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine: Western Wyoming Community College is reopening Boar’s Tusk Literary Magazine and is looking for staff to join the publication and submissions from local writers, photographers, and artists. More information here.

Second Chance To Dance Dachshund Rescue Fundraiser Scheduled For January 20th: A painting fundraiser in Rock Springs will raise money for a local dachshund rescue. More information here.

Young at Heart Community Center Activity Calendar January 8-12, 2018: Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, January 8th through Friday, January 12th. More information here.

Sports:

Area High School Basketball Scores From Saturday: Click here for results.

Results From Fridays Swim Meet At GRHS: Here are the results from Friday swim meet that took place at Green River High School Aquatic Center. Click here for results.

Coach Joe Legerski Comments on Cowgirls Road Win at Boise State: Behind a season-high effort from senior Liv Roberts, the Wyoming basketball team held the Boise State Broncos almost 20 points under its scoring average with a 66-51 victory on Saturday afternoon. More information here.

Comments For Coach Allen Edwards After Pokes Overtime Win Saturday: Here are comments from Wyoming Cowboy head basketball coach Allen Edwards after last nights 79-78 overtime win over Boise State at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. More information here.

Wyoming Closes UNC Duals With Perfect 4-0 Mark: The University of Wyoming wrestling team recorded wins over North Carolina, Duke, Army West Point and American on Friday to finish the UNC Duals with a perfect 4-0 record. More information here.

National & International News:

(Via ABC News)

Trump administration officials defend president’s mental fitness: Trump administration officials came to the defense of President Donald Trump against claims in a salacious new book that people around the president question his mental fitness and intelligence. More information here.

Steve Bannon apologizes for delay in responding to Fire and Fury: Steve Bannon emerged Sunday after five days of silence and apologized for his delay in responding to a controversial book in which he criticized, among others, Donald Trump Jr. More information here.

North and South Korea to meet over Olympics: North and South Korea are expected to hold high-level talks on Tuesday to discuss the impending Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. More information here.