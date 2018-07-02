Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 2, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a weather statement concerning the dry, low humidity weather that we are going to be experiencing in our area over the next few days. Due to these weather conditions, elevated fire behavior is possible this afternoon here in the southern part of the state as well as the central portions of Wyoming. Tuesday, fire dangers could increase even more with the slight possibilities and thunderstorms and lighting strikes. Weather and law enforcement agencies encourage you to be very cautious with any burning activities.
- If you plan on camping out in the Ashley National Forest fire restrictions go into effect today. Restrictions for the Forest include prohibiting the igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that are provided by the Forest Service within a designated area. Fires will be allowed in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed Forest Service campgrounds, picnic areas, and recreation sites. Petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices that meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety will also be allowed.
- The National Junior High School Finals Rodeo concluded Saturday in Huron, South Dakota. Team Wyoming finished fifth overall in the week-long rodeo. Team Texas won the overall team title. In the boy’s and girl’s team competitions, Wyoming again finished fifth with Texas finishing in first place in both divisions. The National High School Finals Rodeo will take place in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater Events Complex beginning on Sunday, July 15th and continue through Saturday, July 21st.
