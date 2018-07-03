Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: July 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
- Sheriff, County Fire Warden Issue Fire, Fireworks Safety Advisory: With the 4th of July holiday fast approaching, Sheriff Mike Lowell and County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian issued a joint fire safety advisory Monday afternoon. More information here.
- Fire Danger has Increased to Moderate in Grand Teton National Park: Teton Interagency fire managers announce the fire danger rating has been elevated to moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: July 3, 2018: View agenda here.
- Western Wyoming Community College Hosts the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson: The Western Wyoming Community College Aquatic Center was one of the many hosts around the World for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson (WLSL) on June 21, 2018. More information here.
- Join the YWCA for Summer Painting Fun: For everyone who loves painting bowls during Bowls of Caring at YWCA, this is the event for you! More information here.
- Enjoy Summer Activities, But be Water Smart: Whether hiking in Wyoming’s beautiful mountains or swimming in a favorite pool or lake, making smart choices can help residents avoid catching or spreading illnesses associated with water, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). More information here.
- Space Still Available at Game and Fist Young Women’s Conservation Camp: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s overnight conservation camp is the perfect experience for young women who want to fully experience the outdoors this summer. More information here.
- Seventeen UW Researchers to Make Presentations at Ecological Society of America Meeting: Seventeen University of Wyoming faculty, staff and students will present their research findings at the 103rd annual meeting of the Ecological Society of America Aug. 5-10 in New Orleans, La. More information here.
- Stay Safe, Protect Yellowstone this Fourth of July: This holiday, Yellowstone National Park rangers ask all park visitors to arrive in the park prepared for a safe, pleasurable, and rewarding experience. More information here.
- Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: July 1, 2018: View standings here.
- Four UW Golfers Post Top 10 Finishes at 96thWyoming State Amateur Championship: Outstanding performances by four members of the University of Wyoming golf program highlighted their participation in last weekend’s Wyoming State Amateur Championship. More information here.
