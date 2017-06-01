Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 1, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

Local News:

Huck Finn Fishing Derby Set For Saturday: The Rock Springs Parks And Recreation Department is set to host the Huck Finn kids fishing derby from 9 a.m. to noon, June 3, 2017 at Rock Springs Pond located at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Complex. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Investigate Auto Burglaries: The Rock Springs Police Department has responded to an increased amount of auto burglary calls as the weather heats up. More information here.

Local Toastmasters To Host Charter Party: The newly formed “Rock Springs Raconteurs” Toastmasters Chapter is hosting a charter party at White Mountain Library this week. More information here.

Rock Springs URA Receives Grant For Bunning Park Beautification Project: The Downtown Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency will soon begin the demolition of properties located on J Street and Evans. The property on the south side of J Street will be used for additional parking. The property along Evans will be utilized as a road and a portion of the current road will be used for handicapped parking. More information here.

Fireworks Display Gets The Cut In Proposed City Budget: The City of Rock Springs could be without a fireworks display this year if the city council approves the proposed budget for the next fiscal year as it stands. The proposed budget for the City of Rock Springs currently allocates no funds for a city fireworks display. If approved, this would eliminate a city funded fireworks display on the Fourth of July.More information here.

Body Of Wamsutter Man Lost In Seminoe Reservoir Recovered: The body of 25-year-old Michael G. Proberts of Wamsutter, lost in a kayaking mishap on Seminoe Reservoir northeast of Rawlins in Carbon County in April, has been recovered.More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

Flynn and Trump lawyer subpoenaed over Russia investigation: The House intelligence committee approved subpoenas for two individuals as a part of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election: former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Trump‘s attorney, Michael Cohen. More information here.