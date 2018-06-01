Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 1, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Stolen Expended Ammunition Cases: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the recent theft of a large quantity of expended rifle and pistol cartridge cases. More information here.

Farson To Host Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association Rodeo This Weekend: Farson will play host to Junior rodeo athletes from Wyoming and Colorado, this Saturday and Sunday, June 2ndand 3rd. More information here.

Joe M Barbuto Declares for Sweetwater County Commissioner: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Joe M Barbuto has declared he is running for the for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. More information here.

Look to Lakes For Great Fishing: Rivers are usually high near the end of May and into mid-June, but you don’t have to give up fishing for the month. More information here.

Sage Grouse Numbers Dip: This spring saw the number of strutting males down approximately 21% from last year. More information here.

Jenny Lake Renewal Project Continues: The Jenny Lake Renewal Project will enter it’s fifth and final major construction season this summer at Grand Teton National Park. More information here.

Advertisement

Links to National and International News:

ABC News

CBS News

NBC News

FOX News