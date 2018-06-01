Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Stolen Expended Ammunition Cases: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the recent theft of a large quantity of expended rifle and pistol cartridge cases. More information here.
- Farson To Host Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association Rodeo This Weekend: Farson will play host to Junior rodeo athletes from Wyoming and Colorado, this Saturday and Sunday, June 2ndand 3rd. More information here.
- Joe M Barbuto Declares for Sweetwater County Commissioner: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Joe M Barbuto has declared he is running for the for the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners. More information here.
- Look to Lakes For Great Fishing: Rivers are usually high near the end of May and into mid-June, but you don’t have to give up fishing for the month. More information here.
- Sage Grouse Numbers Dip: This spring saw the number of strutting males down approximately 21% from last year. More information here.
- Jenny Lake Renewal Project Continues: The Jenny Lake Renewal Project will enter it’s fifth and final major construction season this summer at Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 1, 2018"