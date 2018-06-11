Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Shots Fired, Man Arrested in Clearview Acres: A Rock Springs man was arrested by county deputies and charged with multiple counts of Reckless Endangering after a gunfire-related incident west of Rock Springs early Saturday morning. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Detention Center Recognized by Emergency Medical Responders: On Friday, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along a letter of commendation from Matt Gardner of Sweetwater Medics, LLC. More information here.
- Sweetwater Memorial Awards 3 Scholarships: Three Rock Springs High School 2018 graduates received scholarships Wednesday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Black Bear Hunt Area 9 Closed: Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 9, Sierra Madre, closed at 10:15 am on Thursday, June 7, 2018. More information here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Calendar for 6/11-6/15: View calendar here.
- Glider Wreckage Found In Park; Rangers Recover Two Bodies: Teton Interagency Dispatch was contacted at approximately 12 p.m. Saturday, June 9, about two individuals that did not return from a scenic glider ride that departed from Driggs, Idaho. More information here.
- Yellowstone Experiences Busiest May on Record: The park hosted 446,875 visits in May 2018. More information here.
Sports:
- 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Round One Results: View results here.
- 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Round Two Results: View results here.
- 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Round Three Results: View results here.
- Area Athletes Qualify for 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo in July: The 2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo wrapped up yesterday and many local athletes have punched their ticket to come back to the Sweetwater County Events Complex in July. More information here.
- Henderson Earns Honorable Mention All-American Honors in Long Jump: Competing in her first event of the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., junior Ja’la Henderson finished 17th in the long jump with a mark of 20-1 and received Honorable Mention All-America honors. More information here.
- Wyoming Tennis Ends Season In Regional Rankings: The Wyoming tennis program and three individuals finished the year in the Oracle/ITA Division I rankings for the Mountain Region announced by the ITA this week. More information here.
- Ja’la Henderson Earns Second Team All-America Honors In Triple Jump At NCAA Outdoor Track And Field Championships: Wyoming junior Ja’la Henderson’s remarkable season concluded at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday as Henderson earned Second Team All-America honors in the triple jump. More information here.
