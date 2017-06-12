Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 12, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
- Subject Arrested For Aggravated Assault: According to Chief Dwane Pacheco one man has been arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing another man. On June 10, 2017 at approximately 9:11 p.m., Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to 1316 Thorpe Street in reference to a male subject who had been stabbed. The victim, identified as Mark Deason, said he was stabbed in the neck by the suspect, identified as Levi Rose. Officers searched the residence and found Levi hiding in the basement. Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation which resulted in Levi being arrested for Aggravated Assault. Officers and Detectives worked through the night collecting evidence and speaking with persons involved with the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ken Davis at 307-352-1588. The victim was initially treated at Memorial Hospital and then transported by ambulance to the University of Utah hospital for additional medical care.
- Wyoming All-Stars Drop Another Two To Montana Saturday: After coming up short on Friday night in Sheridan the Wyoming High School All-Star boy’s and girl’s teams traveled to Billings, Montana Saturday night with the hopes of better results. The result, new location…same outcomes. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Bomb Squad Deals With Improvised Chemical Pressure Bombs: Bomb technicians from the Sweetwater Bomb Squad investigated and rendered safe a number of improvised chemical pressure bombs discovered in Uinta County Friday afternoon, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell reported on Saturday. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Detectives Assist With Arrest In Cheyenne: Two men in custody in Laramie County probably wish a team of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office detectives hadn’t been in training in Wyoming’s capital city this week. More information here.
- Fatality Near North Entrance Of Yellowstone National Park: MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Today, park search crews located the body of Jeff Murphy who was missing near the park’s North Entrance. Mr. Murphy’s death appears to have resulted from a fall on Turkey Pen Peak. More information here.
- Judge Denies Request To Reduce Bond: A judge has denied a request to reduce bond for a Green River Police Officer charged in the death of a toddler in 2009. More information here.
- 5k Runs In Green River And Rock Springs Throughout Summer: Green River and Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Departments have teamed up to provide Summer Fun Runs throughout the summer. The first run kicked off in Green River last weekend with the theme “Twinkie Trot.” Fun runs rotate weeks between Green River and Rock Springs locations. The event is geared toward people of all ages and abilities. Walkers are welcome. More information here.
- Click It Or Ticket Campaign Nets Over 200 Traffic Stops Statewide: Law enforcement officers made nine drunk drivers and issued nine citations for seatbelt violations over the Memorial Day weekend. In a continuing yearlong effort, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments joined forces for a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the Memorial Day weekend. More information here.
- Bharara: There’s “absolutely evidence” to begin obstruction of justice case on Trump: Former New York U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said there’s “absolutely evidence” to begin a case for obstruction of justice against President Donald Trump. More information here.
- Orlando to mark the one-year anniversary of Pulse nightclub shooting: Monday marks one year since the Pulse nightclub shooting, the deadliest U.S. terror attack since 9/11, and the worst incident of violence against the LGBT community. More information here.
