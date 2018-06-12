Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 12, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Kids Fishing Day Set for Saturday: There is plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual kids fishing day in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Concerts in The Park Kick Off Wednesday with 3D: The Summer Concert Series, presented by the City of Rock Springs kicks off Wednesday, June 13th, with local band 3D in Bunning Park. More information here.
- Be Safe While Boating, Wear a Life Jacket: Summer is here, and many boaters are enjoying Wyoming’s waters. More information here.
- USCIS to Naturalize 27 People from Three States at Grand Teton National Park: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will make becoming a new U.S. citizen even more memorable Friday morning with the backdrop of Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
Sports:
- Cowgirls Finalize Schedule with Addition of Conference Games: Head coach Joe Legerski and the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball program announced the completion of the 2018-19 schedule on Monday. More information here.
- Cowboys Announce 2018-19 Basketball Schedule: In connection with the Mountain West announcing the conference schedule on Monday, University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the Pokes non-conference slate for the 2018-19 campaign. More information here.
