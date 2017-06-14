Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 14, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

Animal Control Warns Of Increased Snake Activity: Rock Springs Animal Control is warning residents to use caution around snakes now that the temperatures are getting warmer. Mike Kiggins, the Animal Control Supervisor, has advised that snakes are becoming more active as the weather heats up. People are asked to keep distance from snakes as it is sometimes difficult to tell which snakes are venomous and which are not. More information here.

Kari’s Access Awards Benefit BBQ This Saturday: Marty’s Gastro Pub is hosting their annual Kari’s Access Awards Benefit Barbeque this Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. In addition to the BBQ, silent and live auctions will be held. All proceeds raised will go directly to the continued work of Kari’s Access. Music will be performed by Split during the BBQ. More information here.

Yellowstone National Park Has Second Busiest May On Record: Yellowstone National Park experienced the second busiest May on record with a total of 419,627 visits. This amount is down 5.6% from May 2016 which saw 444,630 visits. While many factors could be at play, park managers point to road closures due to snow in May and the end of the National Park Service Centennial year as influences in visitation. More information here.

Rocky Mountain Power Scam Targets Sweetwater County: A scam involving someone claiming to be from Rocky Mountain Power is resurfacing in Sweetwater County. The Green River Police Department recently received a report of someone who got a call from a individual claiming to be with Rocky Mountain Power. The caller told the victim that they must pay their power bill right away or their power would be turned off. In this case, the reporting party’s spouse purchased a MoneyPak card and provided the scammer with the card information. The victim later contacted Rocky Mountain Power and learned the power company had not contacted them. More information here.

New Truck Arrestor System Prevents Potentially Deadly Crash On Teton Pass: A newly opened truck arrestor system worked just as it is intended earlier this month—preventing a potentially deadly crash on Teton Pass. At about 5 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2017, Jackson, Wyo. resident Andrew Williams was traveling over Teton Pass on a return trip from Idaho where his 1992 Ford Econoline bus had been at a shop. Williams lost control of his brakes over the pass, but his quick thinking saved the day. More information here.

Over $46,000 Raised During Sweetwater County Relay For Life: The community raised over $46,000 for the American Cancer Society during the Sweetwater County Relay for Life event on Saturday. A total of $46,163.91 was raised during the event. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path. In Rock Springs, the event was held in Bunning Park. More information here.

Wyoming Game And Fish To Hold Meeting On Sage Grouse And Game Bird Farm: CASPER – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is reminding anyone interested in the proposed game bird farm and greater sage grouse game bird farm regulations that they can participate in two meetings on Wednesday, June 14. The proposal will make Game and Fish regulations comply with legislation passed by the 2017 Wyoming Legislature. Those regulations are open for public comment until July 25. More information here.

Wyoming Outlaws Advance To Round Two Of Playoffs: The Rocky Mountain Football League Team, Wyoming Outlaws made their way to Kemmerer this past weekend to face off against the Idaho Mustangs in the first round of the RMFL Playoffs. The action was intense for both teams as this was the first round of the playoffs. Idaho was first to score, but Wyoming held them off and late in the 4th finally scored and got on the board. That’s where the game started and went in to double overtime. More information here.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Receives 2017 National Main Street Accreditation: Rock Springs, WY – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency has been designated as an accredited National Main Street Program for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center®, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Each year, the National Main Street Center and its partners announce the list of accredited Main Street® programs in recognition of their exemplary commitment to historic preservation and community revitalization through the Main Street Four Point Approach®. More information here.

Groundbreaking Ceremony At Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport: A groundbreaking ceremony took place today for the new General Aviation Terminal and Hangar Facility at Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Airport. Governor Matt Mead was one of the many notable people in attendance. Mead said the new terminal and hangar is a step forward in advancing air travel in Wyoming and potentially bringing additional business to the Cowboy State. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

Attorney General Sessions calls allegations of his collusion with Russia an “appalling and detestable lie” in Senate testimony: Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday afternoon issued a sweeping denial of any personal involvement in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign, calling accusations that he even discussed such an effort with officials from that country an “appalling and detestable lie.” More information here.

President Trump says House health care bill was “mean”: President Donald Trump did not pressure Republican senators to rush a new draft of the health care bill at a Tuesday meeting, sources say, but instead lamented the saga that took place on the House side, and said the bill that passed in in the lower chamber was “mean” and the Senate bill should be more “generous.” More information here.