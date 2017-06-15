Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 15, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
- Public Comments Encouraged On Grand Teton National Park Telecommunications Plan: MOOSE, WY-Grand Teton National Park is developing an environmental assessment to address existing and future telecommunications services within developed areas of the park to meet mission critical park operations, safety and emergency services, and visitor information needs and expectations. Public comments regarding the document are encouraged and requested by July 14, 2017. More information here.
- Wyoming’s Raca Takes Part In International Competition: LARAMIE, Wyo. (June 12, 2017) – Current Cowgirl basketball player Tijana Raca recently competed for the Cyprus National Team at the 2017 Games of the Small Countries of Europe. The event was held at the Multieventi Sport Domus in the country of San Marino. More information here.
- Man Severely Burned In Hot Spring At Yellowstone National Park: MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – A 21-year-old man, Gervais Dylan Gatete from Raleigh, North Carolina, sustained severe burns after falling into a hot spring late on Tuesday, June 13. The incident occurred in the Lower Geyser Basin off of Fountain Flat Drive just north of the Old Faithful area. Mr. Gatete, currently an employee with Xanterra Parks and Resorts, was with seven other people when he fell. After the incident, the group attempted to evacuate Mr. Gatete by car. More information here.
- Kids Fishing Day Set For Saturday: There will be plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. Take-A-Kid Fishing Day will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Wataha Park Pond (also referred to as the Rock Springs Pond), on the road into the Rock Springs Golf Course. Fishing will take place in the pond on the right side of the road. The event is FREE and open to kids of all ages and is sponsored by Cowboy Bass, the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. More information here.
- Rock Springs Man Bound Over For Trail: (Rock Springs, Wyo. – June 14, 2017) The case of a man charged with a range of offenses stemming from a Sheriff’s Office investigation was bound over to District Court at his preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Circuit Court in Rock Springs. Sheriff Mike Lowell said Allen James “A.J.” Hendrickson, 29, was arrested in Rock Springs on June 2 by Corporal Steve Powell on a warrant charging him with Strangulation of a Household Member, two counts of Domestic Battery (Second Offense), two counts of False Imprisonment, and Unlawful Contact Without Bodily Injury. More information here.
- Subject Injured After Exiting Moving Vehicle: The Green River Police Department says a subject suffered minor injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle following a verbal dispute. According to police reports, officers of the Green River Police Department responded at about 2:59 p.m. on Tuesday to the area of West Teton Boulevard and Shoshone Avenue for the report of someone who was injured after exiting a moving vehicle. More information here.
- BLM To Host Wild Horse Adoption This Weekend: BLM will host the first of two adoption events this weekend. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 and June 17. The event is scheduled to take place at the Wild Horse Facility located on Lionkol Road. More information here.
- Rock Springs Game Warden Dave Hays Retires: Rock Springs Game Warden Dave Hays is retiring after an interesting and very rewarding 39 years working for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. More information here.
- Rock Springs Raconteurs Celebrate Toastmasters International Membership: Sweetwater County joined over 345,000 members in 142 countries in late April when a Toastmasters International club, Rock Springs Raconteurs, was formally recognized as a new club. Interest in forming a club began in the Fall of 2016 when inquiries from two separate people within the community were made to the district office in Denver. Dana Morgan-Barnes, Northern Division Director, began the process of working with community members to charter a club. More information here.
- New Mural Underway In Rock Springs: The first mural of the season is in the works in Downtown Rock Springs with a muralist in town and ready to begin his art. Laramie artist Dan Toro traveled to Rock Springs last night and will spend today preparing for the mural and possibly painting later in the day. Residents will see the mural as it progresses throughout the week. Toro said he will utilize spray paint for his mural, so wind will play a factor on when he will be on location. More information here.
National News
- Report: Justice Dept. special counsel investigating Trump for obstruction of justice: Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating whether President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct justice in the probe of Russian interference in last year’s presidential election, according to a story by The Washington Post. More information here.
- Members of Congress receive threats, consider security following shooting
The shooting at the Republican congressional baseball team’s practice Wednesday in Virginia has reignited a long-simmering debate on Capitol Hill this year about the threats against members and increasing security. More information here.
