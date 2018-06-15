Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 15, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Telephone Canyon Fire Update: Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian provides an update on the status of the Telephone Canyon Fire which occurred yesterday afternoon west of Green River. More information here.
- RSPD seeking publics help to identify shoplifting suspect: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect. More information here.
- Rock Springs Man Charged with Felony Possession of Methamphetamine With Intent to Deliver: On the morning of June 14th, detectives and uniformed officers from the Rock Springs Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 1925 imperial drive apt. I13 in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Happy Flag Day From The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office: We celebrate Flag Day to commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by the Second Continental Congress. More information here.
- Aircraft Supporting Badger Creek Fire To Use Lake Hattie: Beginning as soon as Thursday, June 14, several specialized aircraft will be used to support the Badger Creek Fire suppression efforts. More information here.
- State Board of Education to Host Special Meeting: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a virtual meeting starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 21, 2018, to take action on Chapter 29 rules on leader evaluation, after failing to get enough votes to promulgate the rules during its regular May meeting. More information here.
- Game & Fish’s Camp WILD Returning to Pinedale: Game & Fish Department’s popular wildlife conservation and outdoor recreation summer day camp are returning this summer to Pinedale, July 30-Aug 1 at Boyd Skinner Park. More information here.
- Rangers Rescue Injured Climber after Fall on Symmetry Spire: Grand Teton National Park rangers conducted an overnight rescue after receiving a call for help around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12. More information here.
- UW Chooses Dean for College of Business: A longtime faculty member and administrator in the Carson College of Business at Washington State University has been selected as the dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business. More information here.
- Hundreds Attend Public Meeting As Badger Fire Continues to Grow: The following was sent to Wyo4News from Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian on the Badger Creek Fire that is burning just south of Laramie. View information here.
Sports:
- Trust and Partnership Leads to Second FieldTurf Surface at the University of Wyoming: Five years removed from the unveiling of their new FieldTurf surface on Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, the University of Wyoming’s athletics department recently lifted the veil on its newest upgrade, a new FieldTurf practice field at their indoor facility. More information here.




