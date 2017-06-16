Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 16, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- WYDOT Highlights Future Projects During STIP Meeting: The Wyoming Department of Transportation highlighted several upcoming projects during the annual State Transportation Improvement Program meeting Thursday afternoon. More information here.
- Kayak Guide Dies In Yellowstone Lake: A 23-year-old kayak guide, Timothy Hayden Ryan Conant from Salt Lake City, Utah, died while attempting to rescue a client who capsized on Wednesday, June 14. The incident occurred in the West Thumb area of Yellowstone Lake. The kayaking group consisted of nine clients and three guides. More information here.
- Cruz For Critters Poker Run Saturday: A poker run to benefit the Red Desert Humane Society is set for Saturday, June 17th. The 3rd Annual “Cruz for Critters” Poker Run begins at 9 a.m. with registration at the Eagles, 211 B Street, Rock Springs. Kick stands are up at 10 a.m. More information here.
- Representative Elect Clark Stith To Be Sworn In June 20: The swearing-in ceremony for Rep.-Elect Clark Stith of Rock Springs will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the House Chamber of the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Chief Justice E. James Burke of the Wyoming Supreme Court will administer the oath of office and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman will preside over the ceremony. Members of the media are encouraged to attend this brief ceremony. More information here.
- Two Juveniles Identified In Unlawful Entry Of Vehicles & Local Business In Sublette County: On June 14, 2017, the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office received reports of several vehicles being entered and items stolen from those vehicles, according to a release from the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office also received a report of a burglary of the Snowasis Snow Cone Stand. More information here.
National News:
- Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: “I can’t believe he did this”: The wife of the man suspected of opening fire Wednesday on Republicans practicing for a congressional baseball game, shooting and wounding four, emotionally told reporters Thursday, “I can’t believe he did this,” saying there were no signs. More information here.
- Student freed by N. Korea is in a state of unresponsive wakefulness, doctors say: Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months and was returned home to Ohio this week in a coma, suffers from injuries related to cardiopulmonary arrest and is in a state of unresponsive wakefulness, doctors from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said this afternoon at a press conference. More information here.
