Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 16, 2018

Local News:

Kids Fishing Day Today: The Rock Springs Kids Fishing Day will take place from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., today, at Wataha Park Pond. More information here.

The 12th Annual Rods and Rails Car Show takes place on south Main Street today in Downtown Rock Springs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The event is free.

And the Winner of the 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Is…: It was another successful year for the 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge. More information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Provides Resources for Planning a Wyoming Hunt: Most serious (and successful) hunters know that hunting season doesn’t begin on opening day; It starts with doing the homework and the legwork that’s likely to put you in the right place at the right time when opening day arrives. More information here.

Game and Fish Offers Customers New Option to Cary Fishing Licenses on Mobile Devices: Starting this weekend the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept electronic versions of fishing licenses and Conservation Stamps on mobile devices. More information here.

Nominations Sought For Wyoming’s K-12 Professional Judgment Panels: The Wyoming State Board of Education is seeking Professional Judgment Panel (PJP) members. More information here.

