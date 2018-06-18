Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 18, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Union Wireless Activates Emergency Cell Phone Service In Badger Creek Fire Area: At the request of the US Forest Service, a Union Wireless emergency response team deployed a COW (Cell Site on Wheels) on Friday to re-establish cell phone service for firefighters and other emergency responders fighting the Badger Creek Fire in Albany County, Wyoming. More information here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 6/18-6/22: View calendar here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: June 19, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: June 19, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: June 19, 2018: View agenda here.
- And the Winner of the 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Is…: It was another successful year for the 2018 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive Challenge. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Provides Resources for Planning a Wyoming Hunt: Most serious (and successful) hunters know that hunting season doesn’t begin on opening day; It starts with doing the homework and the legwork that’s likely to put you in the right place at the right time when opening day arrives. More information here.
- Game and Fish Offers Customers New Option to Cary Fishing Licenses on Mobile Devices: Starting this weekend the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept electronic versions of fishing licenses and Conservation Stamps on mobile devices. More information here.
- Nominations Sought For Wyoming’s K-12 Professional Judgment Panels: The Wyoming State Board of Education is seeking Professional Judgment Panel (PJP) members. More information here.
