Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 19, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Wyoming To Recognize Workplace Safety Week 6/19 – 6/23: (Cheyenne, WY) – Governor Matt Mead will join the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services (DWS) and the Wyoming Oil and Gas Industry Safety Alliance (WOGISA) in designating next week, June 19 – June 23, as Workplace Safety Week in Wyoming. The timing of this recognition aligns with several national efforts to raise awareness of the value of workplace safety and health programs. The week will culminate with the 2017 Safety and Workforce Summit where the Governor will sign the Workplace Safety Week proclamation and recognize employers or individuals demonstrating excellence in safety and workforce practices on June 21. More information here.
- Free Youth Track And Field Fun Meet Today: The first of two Youth Track & Field Fun Meets will take place Monday at Rock Springs High School. The free event is open to all ages three to 18. More information here.
- Results From The 2017 Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive: The 2017 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive concluded on Thursday, June 15th in Rock Springs and the results were announced on the Q96 Morning Show with Michael & JJ. The blood drive took place over four days with two days in Green River at the GR Rec Center and two days in Rock Springs at the Bunning Freight Station. Each participant that donated received a free t-shirt were eligible to win prizes donated by area businesses. Participants were also given a ticket and asked to “vote” for their favorite emergency responder agency by donating blood in their name. More information here.
- Community Input Sought For ‘Paint By Numbers’ Style Mural: Mural season in Downtown Rock Springs is underway with one mural by Wyoming artist Dan Toro now in process on the west wall at 403 North Front Street. A second mural, planned for 701 2nd Street (the large, blue warehouse across from Broadway Burger Station), should begin in mid-July. More information here.
National News:
- At least One dead, 10 injured in vehicle collision with pedestrians outside London mosque
UPDATE: British officials are now saying they’re treating this as a terrorist attack. More information here.
- Sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship identified: The seven sailors who were killed in a collision between a U.S. Navy ship and a merchant ship have been identified. More information here.
