Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 19, 2018

Local News:
- Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Responds to Unoccupied Vehicle in New Fork River Near Pinedale: On Sunday, June 17th, 2018, at approximately 7:30 pm Sublette County Dispatch received a call that a vehicle had driven off the road and went into the New Fork River on County Road 123 just south of Pinedale. More information here.
- Sublette County Sheriff’s Deputy Torres Finishes 2ndat National United States Police and Fire Championships: Deputy Torres, of the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, wins second place in National United States Police and Fire championships earlier this month. More information here.
- Rods and Rails Car Show Results: View results here.
- Big Game License Draw Results to be Posted June 21: For hunters, one of the most exciting days of the year is approaching. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Tournament Results: The Rock Springs Horseshoe Pitching Association hosted two horseshoe tournaments this past weekend at the Sweetwater County Events Complex and many area residents finished in the top six in their class. View results here.
- Green River High School Boys Basketball Competes at Colorado Mesa Basketball Tournament: This past week from June 11th to the 14th the Green River High School Boys Basketball program participated in the Colorado Mesa Basketball Tournament in Grand Junction, Colorado. More information here.
