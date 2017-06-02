Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 2, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Two Fawns Collared For D.E.E.R Project: The Deer Elk Ecology Research PhD Project collared their first two fawns of the season last week—a set of twins. One buck and one doe were born and collared on May 25, 2017. More fawns have been captured and collared since that date. More information here.
- BLM To Host Two Wild Horse Adoption Events: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field office will soon host two wild horse adoption events. The BLM hopes to adopt out forty horses from a facility in Nevada. All of the horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. More information here.
- Wyoming Input Wanted On State Plan To Serve Older Residents: The Wyoming Department of Health is seeking feedback on its plan for the coming years to continue serving Wyoming’s rapidly aging population through programs offered by its Aging Division. The number of Wyoming residents over the age of 65 is expected to grow from about 90,000 individuals in 2016 to 138,000 in 2030, representing a 56 percent increase. In contrast, Wyoming’s entire population is expected to increase by less than 12 percent during the same period. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Has Busy Memorial Day Weekend: Wyoming State Troopers were busy over the Memorial Day weekend throughout the state. From May 27th to May 29th, Troopers conducted 2,653 traffic stops. From those stops, 26 impaired drivers were arrested. 216 motorists received some form of assistance by Troopers over the weekend as well. More information here.
- Wyoming Delegation Applauds President Trump’s Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement: Today, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi along with U.S. Representative Liz Cheney released statements on the Trump administration’s decision for the United States to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. More information here.
- Residents Invited To Evaluate Favorite Places Downtown: In lieu of their regular June 12 board meeting, the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is inviting the community to participate in The Place Game for downtown. The exercise will start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office and should conclude by 6:30 p.m. More information here.
National News:
- Trump withdrawing US from Paris Climate Agreement but open to returning: President Trump will pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, he said Thursday afternoon. More information here.
- Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Congress June 8: Former FBI Director James Comey is headed to Capitol Hill next week to share details of his conversations with President Donald Trump as part of the Senate’s Russia probe. More information here.
