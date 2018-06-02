Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 2, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Multiple Citations Issued, Arrest Made During Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Stop: 15 traffic citations were issued and an arrest made Saturday afternoon when Sweetwater County sheriff’s deputies and officers of the Rock Springs Police Department stopped a group of some two dozen motorcyclists on Dewar Drive in Rock Springs. More information here.

Ribbon Cutting and Mini-Golf Tournament at New Downtown Putt Around Set For Today: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will officially open the Downtown Putt Around miniature golf course today and the community is invited to join the celebration. More information here.

Rock Springs Chamber Of Commerce Board Of Directors Announces Richard “Rick” Lee As The New CEO: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced its selection of Richard “Rick” Lee as the new Chief Executive Officer. More information here.

SCSD #1 to Offer Free Meals For Children 18 and Under During Summer Months: This summer, children can enjoy FREE breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District Number One Approves One Time Bonus: The Sweetwater County School District Number One Board of Trustees approved a one-time bonus for eligible employees of the District. More information here.

Eychner to Run for Clerk of District Court: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Annette Eychner has declared she is running for Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court. More information here.

Game and Fish Cites Antler Poachers: May 1 serves as the de facto opening day for antler hunting across much of western Wyoming. More information here.

Black Bear Hunt Areas 1 & 2 Closed: Black bear hunters are alerted that the spring black bear season in Hunt Areas 1 and 2 closed at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018. More information here.

Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk Announces Retirement In 2019: Today, Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Dan Wenk announced his decision to retire on March 30, 2019. More information here.

Sports:

Christopher Henry Named First Team Academic All-District By Cosida: Wyoming sophomore runner Christopher Henry was named Google Cloud Academic First Team All-District® Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country this week. More information here.

