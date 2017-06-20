Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 20, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: June 20, 2017: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time. More information and the agenda here.
- WYDOT Begins Reclamation Of Elk And Dewar: Local residents will see a new piece of machinery on Dewar and Elk Street this week. After completing milling operations on one side of the road on both Dewar and Elk Street, contract crews from Lewis & Lewis will bring in a reclaimer for the next step in the full depth reclamation process. More information here.
- Green River City Council Meeting Agenda Available (June 20, 2017): The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30.During the meeting, a public hearing will take place on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The council will vote on the budget later in the meeting. More information and agenda here.
- RS City Council To Vote On Budget/Fireworks Tonight: The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. During the meeting, a public hearing will take place on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The council will vote on the budget later in the meeting. As it stands, the proposed budget for the City of Rock Springs currently allocates no funds for a city fireworks display on the Fourth of July. More information and agenda here.
- 11th Annual Rods & Rails Car Show Winners Announced: Car show enthusiasts from around Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho were in Rock Springs during the weekend to show off their rides at the 11th Annual Rods and Rails Car Show.Held on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, Rods & Rails took place on Saturday, June 17th. The 2017 Rods and Rails Car Show was sponsored by WyoRadio and Rock Springs Auto Body & Glass. The annual car show is hosted by the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. See the list of winners here.
National News:
- Otto Warmbier, American student detained in North Korea for 17 months, dies: Otto Warmbier, the American student who was imprisoned in North Korea for more than 17 months and was returned home to Ohio last week, has died, his family said Monday. More information here.
- In closely watched special election today, Georgia Republican calls ad tying race to congressional shooting “disgusting”: Voters in Georgia’s sixth congressional district will vote Tuesday in a special election to replace Republican Tom Price, who was appointed secretary of Health and Human Services by President Donald Trump. The race — pitting Democrat Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old documentary-film producer and former congressional aide, against 55-year-old Republican Karen Handel, Georgia’s former secretary of state — is surprisingly competitive, in a traditionally Republic district around Atlanta that only narrowly chose Trump over Hillary Clinton in November. More information here.
