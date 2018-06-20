Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Maintenance Schedule for Gookin-White Mountain Road: Beginning on Friday, a section of well-traveled county road will be undergoing repairs and maintenance. More information here.

Green River Animal Control Advises Residents on Personal Wildlife Traps: The Green River Animal Control has released the following statement on how using personal traps for wildlife on your property. More information here.

12thAnnual Superior Mud Bogs Set for Saturday: Get ready to get muddy! The 12th Annual Superior Mud Bogs are scheduled for 11 a.m. June 23rd, in Superior. More information here.

Sweetwater Livestock Judging Contest Taking Place June 21st: On Thursday, June 21st, from 11 am to 2 pm the Sweetwater County 4-H and Sweetwater Events Complex will be hosting the Sweetwater County Livestock Judging Contest in Rock Springs. More information here.

Pinedale’s Airport Boater Access on New Fork Temporarily Closed: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily closed the Airport Public Access Area on the New Fork River due to flooding and road damage. More information here.

Governors Announce New Group to Promote Carbon Capture: A bipartisan group of Governors today announced the formation of a new national effort to provide state executive leadership, focus, and outreach on behalf of carbon capture policy and technology deployment. More information here.

Yellowstone Forever Grants $5.9 Million to Yellowstone National Park: Yellowstone Forever is providing $5.9 million to fund 53 priority projects in Yellowstone National Park including the wolf program, trailhead information displays, and black bear research. More information here.

Sports:

Former UW Cowboy Basketball Player, Larry Nance Jr., Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Cleveland: More information here.

