Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 20, 2018

Local News:
- Maintenance Schedule for Gookin-White Mountain Road: Beginning on Friday, a section of well-traveled county road will be undergoing repairs and maintenance. More information here.
- Green River Animal Control Advises Residents on Personal Wildlife Traps: The Green River Animal Control has released the following statement on how using personal traps for wildlife on your property. More information here.
- 12thAnnual Superior Mud Bogs Set for Saturday: Get ready to get muddy! The 12th Annual Superior Mud Bogs are scheduled for 11 a.m. June 23rd, in Superior. More information here.
- Sweetwater Livestock Judging Contest Taking Place June 21st: On Thursday, June 21st, from 11 am to 2 pm the Sweetwater County 4-H and Sweetwater Events Complex will be hosting the Sweetwater County Livestock Judging Contest in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Pinedale’s Airport Boater Access on New Fork Temporarily Closed: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily closed the Airport Public Access Area on the New Fork River due to flooding and road damage. More information here.
- Governors Announce New Group to Promote Carbon Capture: A bipartisan group of Governors today announced the formation of a new national effort to provide state executive leadership, focus, and outreach on behalf of carbon capture policy and technology deployment. More information here.
- Yellowstone Forever Grants $5.9 Million to Yellowstone National Park: Yellowstone Forever is providing $5.9 million to fund 53 priority projects in Yellowstone National Park including the wolf program, trailhead information displays, and black bear research. More information here.
Sports:
Former UW Cowboy Basketball Player, Larry Nance Jr., Marries Longtime Girlfriend In Cleveland: More information here.
