Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 21, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

Local News:

Rock Springs City Council Approves Budget: It’s official. There will be no city-funded fireworks show in Rock Springs for the Fourth of July this year. During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, members of the Rock Springs City Council voted to approved the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The approved budget for the City of Rock Springs allocates no funds for a city fireworks display on the Fourth of July. This eliminates a city funded fireworks display for the holiday. More information here.

County Expects To Save Over $470,000 From Voluntary Separation Program: Sweetwater County anticipates to save about $470,000 through a Voluntary Separation Program. During their regularly scheduled meeting, the Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County approved to accept 19 applications for voluntary separation. In addition, another already vacant position will not be filled—creating 20 vacancies within Sweetwater County government. With these vacancies, the total projected savings for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 is $470,752. More information here.

Alcohol Sales Hours To Expand in Sweetwater County: Residents in Sweetwater County will be able to purchase alcohol two hours earlier beginning July 1, 2017. The Board of Sweetwater County Commissioners voted today to approve a resolution setting hours of operation for alcohol sales to be from 4 a.m. until 2 a.m. of the next business day. This resolution applies only to businesses licensed to sell alcohol within the unincorporated areas of Sweetwater County and does not impact stores within Rock Springs or Green River. More information here.

Commissioners Make Several Board And Commission Appointments: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners made several Board and Commission appointments during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday. See a full list of appointments here.

Snow Climber Rescued After Fall On Disappointment Peak: Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a snow climber who fell after slipping on snow Monday afternoon. Robert Henderson, 68, of Wilson, WY was descending the Southeast Ridge of Disappointment Peak when he fell. Rangers responded quickly to the scene and transported Henderson to St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson, WY. More information here.

RSPD Seeks Info On Runaway: Rock Springs Police Department is investigating the runaway of Trinity Bryson, 15, of Rock Springs. She was last seen on Friday, June 16th in the early afternoon near Black Butte High School. She is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, 130 pounds, has blond hair, blue eyes, and was wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans. She may have had a bag with her. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

Republican Karen Handel defends district in Georgia special election, beating Jon Ossoff: Fending off a serious Democratic challenger in a race widely viewed as a barometer of public opinion on President Donald Trump‘s presidency, Republican Karen Handel won the special election Tuesday to succeed Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price in Georgia’s sixth congressional district. More information here.

Explosion at Brussels train station considered terrorist attack: Belgian federal prosecutor: An explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, that prompted the station to be evacuated but left no victims injured, is considered a terrorist attack, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office. More information here.