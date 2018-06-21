Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 21, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sheriff Issues Alert On Rocky Mountain Power Disconnect Scam: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued an alert on Wednesday warning residents about an ongoing telephone scam. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Highway Safety Event June 22: Injury Prevention Resources (IPR) is staging its Highway Safety Event at Smith’s Food and Drug in Rock Springs on Friday, June 22, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Sheriff Mike Lowell said today. More information here.
- Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max to get Donation of Body Armor: Rock Springs Police Department’s K9 Max will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. More information here.
- Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport hosts Field Trip For Summer Program: The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport hosted a field trip on Wednesday for the Desert View Elementary Summer Program in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Flaming Gorge Days Chardonnay Run Cancelled: The Chardonnay Run for this year’s Flaming Gorge Days has been canceled. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Inaugural ARTember Event: Set for Saturday, September 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is planning their first ever ARTember event. More information here.
- Play it Safe And Use Common Sense on the Water: Game wardens are working local reservoirs to promote water recreation safety, including two new game wardens Cody Schoonover and Jake Brown. More information here.
- Public Comments Encouraged for Development of Concession Contracts: Several visitor services concession contracts in Grand Teton National Park will expire in the next few years and the National Park Service is encouraging public comment to consider in the development of new contracts. More information here.
- Yellowstone Conducts Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspections: Yellowstone National Park rangers are partnering with state and federal transportation officials to conduct safety evaluations of commercial vehicles and operators traveling in the park this summer. More information here.
- WYDOTS New Move Over Law: Wyoming’s new Move Over law is almost here! More information here.
Sports:
- Green River High School Football Headed to Evanston For Summer Camp: On June 21 and 22 the Green River High School football program will be participating in a summer camp in Evanston. More information here.
- Wyoming Tennis Teams up For Vets at The Nets Event on Saturday: In conjunction with the United States Tennis Association of Wyoming, Wyoming Institute for Disabilities and the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, the Wyoming tennis program will be hosting Vets At The Nets on Saturday morning. More information here.
