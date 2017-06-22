Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 22, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

Local News:

Green River Approves Request For Proposals For Private Trash Collection: The Green River City Council gave direction to move forward in the process of going to private trash collection services during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The Council did not vote for privatizing solid waste services. Instead, they voted to direct city administrators to put out a Request for Proposals, or RFP. Through the RFPs, the City of Green River will receive bids from private waste service companies and determine the cost feasibility. More information here.

Rock Springs Man Injured In Crash On US 191: A Rock Springs man was transported to the hospital today after overturning his truck on US 191 north. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on US 191 near mile post 35. A commercial truck was transporting frac sand for Killer B Trucking northbound on US 191 north when the truck began to drift to the right. The driver overcorrected causing the truck to flip on its side blocking both lanes of traffic. The driver, identified as 53-year-old Alex Jones of Rock Springs, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. More information here.

Green River City Council Approves Budget: The Green River City Council approved a budget for the next fiscal year during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The budget approves using about $1.6 million from the City’s reserves to help account for an approximate $1.9 million projected deficit compared to last year. The other $300,000 has been cut from the budget. This leaves about $2.5 million in the City’s reserves. More information here.

RSPD Issues Statement On Road Construction & Emergency Vehicle Response: Chief Dwane Pacheco and the Rock Springs Police Department are reminding citizens to slow down for construction zones currently on Dewar Drive and Elk Street and to yield to first responders responding to emergency calls. More information here.



Scam Alert: Grandchild In Jail Scam – Rock Springs Man Victimized: On Wednesday Sheriff Mike Lowell warned citizens about a phone swindle circulating in Sweetwater County that targets seniors. Lowell said victims receive a telephone call from young men or women who identify themselves as the person’s grandchild. Callers go on to say they are in jail – often in another state or even in Canada – facing DUI or drug possession charges, and need money for bail, damages, and attorney expenses. More information here.

Wyoming Department Of Health Releases Warning About Ticks: Residents should avoid ticks when spending time outdoors during Wyoming’s warmer months because these insects can carry potentially serious diseases, according to a Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) official. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office Warns Against Leaving Children In Parked Vehicles: Summer temperatures are on the rise, and Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell today issued an advisory about the dangers of leaving children in parked vehicles. More information here.

SWSD #2 To Host Fundraiser: Sweetwater County School District Number Two will be hosting an event to raise money for K-12 activities and sports within the district. More information here.

Green River Farmers Market Begins July 5th: The Farmer’s Market in Green River is set to begin Wednesday, July 5th. The market will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the corner of Roosevelt Drive and Uinta Drive. The market will take place at the same place and time each Wednesday throughout the summer. The last market will be held on September 13th. More information here.

Main Street Market Begins In Rock Springs July 6th: The Main Street Market, a farmer’s market located in downtown Rock Springs, is scheduled to begin July 6th this year. More information here.

22nd Annual Cowboy Joe Golf Series Back In RS July 8th: The 22nd Annual Cowboy Joe Golf Series is back in Rock Springs at the White Mountain Golf Course on Saturday, July 8th with a shotgun start at 8 am. More information here.

Eighteen-Mile Road Reopened: A county road north of Farson closed since March has now been reopened. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

10-year-old dead as Tropical Storm Cindy bears down on the Gulf Coast: A 10-year-old boy died in Alabama today after suffering an injury related to Tropical Storm Cindy, according to police. More information here.

Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism: Authorities are investigating the stabbing of an airport police officer at Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, Wednesday morning, as an act of terrorism, David Gelios of the FBI said Wednesday. More information here.