Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 22, 2018

Local News:
- Rock Springs Police Department Responds to Single Vehicle Crash: On June 17, 2018, at approximately 1:46 a.m. Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the 1700 block of Swanson Drive for the report of a one-vehicle crash. More information here.
- Detention Center Volunteer Inmates Clean Up Dump Sites: Work crews from the Sheriff’s Office Inmate Community Service Program were kept busy recently cleaning up illegal dump sites off Highway 430, Highway 372, and County Road 29 (the Little Bitter Creek Road).More information here.
- Boys and Girls Club Receives Donation: Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County receives the fund to help ensure the safety of their club members and families. More information here.
- Yellowstone Seeks Comment on Proposal to Replace Lewis River Bridge: The National Park Service invites comments from the public on a proposal to build a replacement bridge over the Lewis River in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces June Volunteers of the Month: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is pleased to announce their June Volunteers of the Month. More information here.
Sports:
- Racers Compete at Wild West Motocross Series This Past Weekend: This past weekend the Wild West Motocross Series came to Rock Springs and raced at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. More information here.
- Henry Named to Google Cloud Academic All-America Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country Team: University of Wyoming sophomore runner Christopher Henry was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country team on Thursday garnering Third-Team honors. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
