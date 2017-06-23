Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 23, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Barrasso and Enzi Release Statements On Senate Health Care Draft Bill: Today, U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi, both of Wyoming, released statements regarding the Senate health care draft bill. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Approves $33 Million Budget: The Rock Springs City Council recently approved a budget of over $33 million for the upcoming fiscal year. More information here.
- GRPD Officer Bitten On Buttocks During Call: A Green River Police Officer was reportedly bitten on his back side by a dog yesterday. More information here.
- Green River Man Injured By His Own Vehicle While Looking For Dog: A Green River man was injured yesterday after his vehicle rolled over his ankle while he was attempting to catch his dog. More information here.
- Governor Mead Hails Decision To Delist Yellowstone Grizzly Bears: The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced today that grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE) have sufficiently recovered and will be returned to state management. There are approximately 700 bears in the GYE which includes Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Governor Matt Mead praised the decision. More information here.
- GRPD Welcomes New Drug Detection K9: The Green River Police Department recently got a new drug detection K9 thanks to a generous donation and a grant. More information here.
- Use Caution Near River During Flaming Gorge Days: With the Green River running high and fast, people are advised to use caution near the water while participating in Flaming Gorge Days activities. More information here.
National News:
- 4 Republican senators “not ready to vote” for health care bill: On Thursday, Senate Republican leaders unveiled what they called a “discussion draft” of their long-awaited health care bill, a part of the party’s ongoing efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the bill immediately came under fire, and not just from Democrats. More information here.
- Trump: “I did not make, and do not have” Comey tapes: Despite his tweet in the aftermath of James Comey‘s dismissal in May, President Donald Trump did not make and does not have tapes of his conversations with the former FBI director, he tweeted Thursday. More information here.
