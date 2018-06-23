Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 23, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Ryan Flaten Does Not Change His Plea, Case Will Go To Trial: A Green River man will not change his plea for charges of voyeurism and sexual exploitation of a minor on Friday. More information here.

Local Artist Rudy Gunter Statue of Kenny Sailor to be Dedicated June 29th: Local artist, former art teacher, and Green River Basketball coach Rudy Gunter will have his Kenny Sailor’s statue dedicated June 29th in Laramie’s Washington Park. More information here.

BLM Rock Springs Closes Chapel Canyon Road Due to Wash Out: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office regrets to inform the public that a section of the Chapel Canyon road in Sublette County has washed out. More information here.

Yellowstone Day Ride Permit Program Enters Second Year: Yellowstone National Park will continue issuing free day ride permits to individuals who take stock on park trails this summer. More information here.

UW Faculty Members Bring Diabetes Prevention Program to Wyoming: Two clinical faculty members in the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy have received a grant to launch a lifestyle change program aimed at preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes in Wyoming. More information here.

Eleventh Annual John Colter Day to Tell Story of Mountain Man History in Jackson Hole: The annual John Colter Day will be held Monday, June 25, at the Colter Bay Visitor Center in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.

ENDOW Executive Council to Discuss 20-Year Diversification Vision: The ENDOW (Economically Needed Diversity Options for Wyoming) Executive Council announced they will host a public meeting in Rock Springs next week to discuss and refine the elements of a 20-year economic diversification vision due at the end of August. More information here.

