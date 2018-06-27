Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Fire Crews Respond to Fire North of Rock Springs: Multiple structures burned in a fire north of Rock Springs this afternoon after a fire pushed by strong winds caused the fire to move rapidly. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Department Seeking Help to Locate Missing Person, Stolen Vehicle: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing person and a stolen vehicle. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Department Warns Against Leaving Children and Pets in Hot Cars: The Rock Springs Police Department reminds all parents, babysitters, and pet owners that leaving children and pets unattended in vehicles is not only potentially dangerous but may be investigated as child abuse or animal abuse. More information here.

Sheriffs Office Receives “Hometown Heroes” Cookies From Girl Scouts: Rock Springs Girl Scout Troop 1766 presented the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office with an assortment of Girl Scout cookies Monday. More information here.

Deputy Sheriff Recognized for Lifesaving Action: A Sweetwater County deputy was commended recently for his swift action that saved the life of a violent assault suspect, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Tuesday. More information here.

Film Crew Visits Sweetwater County: A film crew with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Project is currently in Sweetwater County filming a documentary on the Greater Little Mountain area. More information here.

BLM Issues a Decision On The First Commercial Solar Project on Wyoming Public Lands: In support of the Department’s goal of energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office released the final environmental assessment, finding of no significant impact and decision record for the Sweetwater Solar Energy Facility today. More information here.

Boaters and Anglers Reminded to Do Their Part To Prevent Aquatic Invasive Species: Grand Teton National Park wildlife biologists are reminding local residents and visitors to do their part to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. More Information here.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department Now Accepting Electronic Fishing Licenses: Starting this weekend the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept electronic versions of fishing licenses and Conservation Stamps on mobile devices. More information here.

Swine Feeding, Fitting and Showing Clinic, July 1: This Sunday the Sweetwater 4-H and Sweetwater Events Complex will be hosting the Swine feeding, fitting and showing clinic on Sunday, July 1st at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Gala Of The Horses Coming June 28-29: Coming this Thursday and Friday is the Gala of the Royal Horses at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Both Thursday and Friday the events start at 7:30 pm. More information here.

Sports:

Green River Chaos 14 and Under Softball Team Hosting Car Wash and Bake Sale: On Saturday, June 30th at 10:30 am the Green River Chaos 14 and Under Softball team will be hosting a car wash fundraiser and bake sale. More information here.

