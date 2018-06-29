Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 29, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Sheriff Warns of Resurgent IRS Scams: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a warning Thursday about a resurgence of IRS scams circulating in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Officials Respond to Manila Fire: According to officials at approximately 5:30 Wednesday evening the Manila Fire Chief contacted Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian and requested assistance in dealing with a landfill fire in Manila Utah. More information here.

New Law Protecting WYDOT Workers Takes Effect July 1: In a release Thursday, Sheriff Mike Lowell issued a reminder about a new law going to effect on July 1. More information here.

Green River City Council Meetings Moved for Month of July: The Green River City Council meetings for the month of July have been moved to the second and fourth Tuesday of July according to the City of Green River website. More information here.

Hunting Applications for Grizzly Bear, Fall Turkey, Sandhill Crane, and Beaver Open July 2: Beginning July 2 at 8 a.m. the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will accept applications for limited quota grizzly bear, fall turkey, sandhill crane and beaver as well as applications to the Glendo and Springer special pheasant hunts and preference points. More information here.

Game and Fish Participating in Operation Dry Water to Educate Boaters About Boating Under the Influence: As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be participating in Operation Dry Water. More information here.

Moose-Wilson Road to Close Monday Night for Grading Operations: The unpaved section of the Moose-Wilson Road in Grand Teton National Park will be temporarily closed for road grading beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, July 2 and will reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 3. More information here.

New Regulations to Help Measure Effectiveness of Future CWD Management: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department have a new tool it can use to help measure any future efforts to try and manage chronic wasting disease; a disease that is fatal to deer, elk, and moose. More information here.

Mount Washburn to Close for The Season: The popular Mount Washburn Trails from Dunraven Pass and Chittenden Road will close this summer for the remainder of the season. More information here.

Enzi: Farm Bill Is A Victory For Wyoming Farmers, Ranchers And Rural Communities: The Senate passed the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018 today, most commonly known as the farm bill, which U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., said would help Wyoming’s farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. More information here.

18thAnnual People’s Choice Car Show Coming up July 7th: Whisler Chevrolet, in conjunction with Sum R Fun Corvette Club, will once again be hosting the 18th Annual People’s Choice Car Show on Saturday, July 7th. More information here.

The Amazing Adam to Perform July 11 and 12: The Sweetwater County Library is hosting The Amazing Adam, an illusionist, juggler, and circus act performer during its Summer Reading Program. More information here.

Future of the Universe Theme Prevalent in July Planetarium Schedule at UW: During July, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium programs will emphasize the future of the universe, including possible colonization of other planets and future space exploration. More information here.

Sports:

Wyoming Swimming and Diving Honored for Work in Classroom: Success in the pool has been once again been paired with achievements in the classroom as the College Swimming Coaches Association of America honored the Cowboy and Cowgirl programs in their annual Academic All-America Team selections on Thursday. More information here.

Milo Hall Transferring From the Wyoming Football Program: University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Thursday that junior wide receiver Milo Hall has decided to transfer and will be leaving the Wyoming Football team. More information here.

