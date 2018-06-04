Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 4, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Chamber Of Commerce Board Of Directors Announces Richard “Rick” Lee As The New CEO: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has announced its selection of Richard “Rick” Lee as the new Chief Executive Officer. More information here.

SCSD #1 to Offer Free Meals For Children 18 and Under During Summer Months: This summer, children can enjoy FREE breakfast and lunch through Sweetwater County School District #1 and the Summer Food Service Program. More information here.

Sweetwater County School District Number One Approves One Time Bonus: The Sweetwater County School District Number One Board of Trustees approved a one-time bonus for eligible employees of the District. More information here.

Rods and Rails Car Show Coming Up June 16th: One of Rock Springs most popular summer events is coming up this month. More information here.

Black Bear Hunt Area 12 Closed: Black bear hunters are alerted that Black Bear Hunt Area 12, Pine Mountain, closed at 1 p.m., Friday, June 1. More information here.

Roy Lloyd Announces Bid for County Commissioner: In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Roy Lloyd has announced his candidacy for a spot on the Sweetwater County Commission. More information here.

Grossnickle Announces Bid for Sweetwater County Sheriff: In a press release received by Wyo4News Saturday, John Grossnickle announced his candidacy for Sweetwater County Sheriff. More information here.

Eychner to Run for Clerk of District Court: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Annette Eychner has declared she is running for Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court. More information here.

Green River City Council Agenda: June 5, 2018: View agenda here.

Rock Springs City Council Agenda: June 5, 2018: View agenda here.

Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: June 5, 2018: View agenda here.

Sports:

Christopher Henry Named First Team Academic All-District By Cosida: Wyoming sophomore runner Christopher Henry was named Google Cloud Academic First Team All-District® Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country this week. More information here.

