Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Juvenile Struck By Vehicle: According to Chief Dwane Pacheco, Officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a young child riding a bike. More information here.
- American Legion Riders Host 12th Annual Charity Run: The American Legion Riders are hosting their 12th annual Charity Run poker run on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Registration begins at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 at 8 a.m. with kick stands up at 10 a.m. More information here.
- WYDOT Reminds Public Of Dewar Drive And Elk Street Traffic Switch: The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind drivers that they will be switching traffic to a single lane in each direction this Monday and Tuesday on Elk Street. By the end of the week, traffic will also be switched and moving in one lane each direction on Dewar Drive as well. Many local residents have already taken note of the traffic control preparations that have been underway this week. More information here.
- Sublette County To Host Eclipse Fest: Sublette County is gearing up for the total solar eclipse in August by hosting several eclipse themed events. More information here.
- U.S. Fish And Wildlife Seeks Public Comment On Prairie Dog Vaccine: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced plans today to expand the use of an oral vaccine against plague for prairie dogs on the Charles M. Russell and UL Bend National Wildlife Refuges in Montana. The new plan would allow for vaccine distribution on wilderness areas within the refuges, and on nearby private lands when requested by cooperating landowners. The Service has completed an Environmental Assessment (EA) for this action and is seeking public comment on the proposal. More information here.
- Rare Albino Channel Catfish Settles In Wyoming: In May, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department stocked 2,500 channel catfish in Sloan’s Lake in Cheyenne. The tank of catfish traveled from Arkansas, part of a fish swap where Wyoming traded 24,000 rainbow trout for 70,000 channel catfish (and 40,000 white crappie, coming this fall). More information here.
- Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Gino To Get Body Armor: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Gino will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization; Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. More information here.
- Green River Animal Control Food Drive A Success: The Green River Animal Control Pet Food Drive was a huge success this year with hundreds of pounds of pet food donated to the food bank in Green River. More information here.
National News
- ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack: ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed seven people in London on Saturday night. More information here.
