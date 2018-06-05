Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- One Arrested In Assault: On May 25, 2018, at 1:18 a.m. Officers of the Rock Springs Police Department were dispatched to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in reference to an assault which occurred at 632 2nd St. in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Touch-a-Truck Set for Saturday, June 9th: The 7th Annual “Touch-a-Truck” event in Rock Springs is set for Saturday, June 9, 2018. More information here.
- School Board to Vote on Start Times at June 11 Meeting: Sweetwater School District #1 evaluated start and end times for its schools and the recommendation will be coming before the Board of Trustees for approval at the June 11, 2018 meeting at the Central Administration Building. More information here.
- Two Southwest Wyoming Residents Among UW Pharmacy Students to Rank Nationally for Residency Program Placement: Rock Springs native Carolyn Parton and Evanston’s Carson Hutchinson were among a number of University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy students to place nationally for their Pharmacy Residencies. More information here.
- Rangers Conduct Accident Investigation: Teton Interagency Dispatch received notification about 8 a.m. Friday, June 1, that several individuals were injured in a horse incident near the Colter Bay Corral operated by Grand Teton Lodge Company. More information here.
- Person Seriously Injured By Elk in Yellowstone National Park: Charlene Triplett, age 51, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was attacked by a cow elk behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on Sunday, June 3. More information here.
Sports:
- Legion Baseball Standings: June 3. 2018: View standings here.
- Wyoming High School Rodeo State Finals Set for June 5-9: Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this week in hopes of earning that prized buckle, and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Sweetwater County Events Complex in Rock Springs, Wyoming. More information here.
- Former Wyoming Cowboy Marcus Harris Named To 2019 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot, Former Cowboy Head Coach Dennis Erickson Also On 2019 Ballot: For the second consecutive year, former two-time Wyoming All-American and 1996 Biletnikoff Award winner Marcus Harris has been selected as one of the eligible players for the upcoming National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame Class. More information here
- Cowgirl Volleyball to Tour Europe: Beginning on Thursday, June 14th the Wyoming volleyball team will embark on a 12-day European adventure, the second tour under Head Coach Chad Callihan. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 5, 2018"