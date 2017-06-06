Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 6, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
Local News:
- Commissioners To Consider Early Retirement Program During Meeting Today: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners is considering an early retirement program during their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. The Voluntary Separation Program provides the opportunity for departments to reduce staff through voluntary reductions. This proposal comes as the County expects to receive about $3.7 million less in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. If approved, the Voluntary Separation Program would provide participating County employees with the option to receive a one-time benefit of $30,000 if they choose to retire from their position. Get more information and see the meeting agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council To Meet Today: The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. See the meeting agenda here.
- Green River City Council To Meet Today: The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30. See the meeting agenda here.
- City Of Green River Flushing Water Lines Throughout Summer: The City of Green River Utility Division will be flushing the water lines throughout Green River this spring and summer. The City is warning residents that this procedure may temporarily affect the color and clarity of water. If this does occur, it is recommended that you run the cold water faucet for a few minutes until the water clears. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Participating In Secure Your Load Campaign: The Wyoming Highway Patrol will be participating in a national safety campaign on June 6th to bring awareness to the dangers of unsecured loads on Wyoming highways. Since 2008, 1,833 crashes in Wyoming have been attributed to an unsecure load. From those crashes, 14 fatalities and 287 injuries resulted. More information here.
National News:
- Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying: President Donald Trump will not attempt to invoke executive privilege to prevent former FBI Director James Comey from testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday. More information here.
- Police ID 2 attackers in deadly London terrorist strike
Two of the three attackers involved in the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night have been identified by Metropolitan Police. More information here.
