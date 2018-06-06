Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 6, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs City Council Accepts Bids For Bunning Park Beautification Project: Members of the Rock Springs City Council opened bids tonight for consideration of the cleanup and beautification of the area around Bunning Park in Rock Springs. More information here.
- City Council Approves Dining Deck Amendment: The Rock Springs City Council approved an amendment that would allow businesses in the downtown area to offer outdoor seating during the summer months. More information here.
- RSJH Still Accepting Enrollment Into Summer School Program: Attention Rock Springs parents of future 7th, 8th, and 9th-grade students, Rock Springs Junior High is still accepting enrollment into the RSJH summer school program. More information here.
- Kid Fishing Day Set for June 16 in Rock Springs: There is plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual kids fishing day in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Second Person Injured by Elk in Accidental Encounter: Penny Allyson Behr, age 53, from Cypress, Texas was attacked by a cow elk in an accidental encounter behind the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel on the morning of Tuesday, June 5. More information here.
- Area Students Among Those From The University of Wyoming to be Apart of The 2018 Wyoming Conservation Corps: Green River’s Amanda Carson and Russell Smalstig and Kemmerer’s Johnny Stetzenbach are among the many crew members from the University of Wyoming to a part of the Wyoming Conservation Corps. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association Farson Rodeo Results: View results here.
- Henderson Set to Make Another Leap at NCAA Championships: Wyoming junior Ja’la Henderson will look to once again rewrite the Cowgirl Record Book and in the process contend for an NCAA title this week at the NCAA Track in Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
