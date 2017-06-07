Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 7, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:
- WWCC Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns: In a post on the Western Wyoming Community College Women’s Basketball Facebook page, Coach Garett Sherman has resigned from his position as head coach to take a coaching job at the University of Maine. More information here.
- Salmonella Cases With Baby Chick Connections Up In Wyoming: The Wyoming Department of Health has identified a significant increase in salmonella cases so far this year linked to contact with baby poultry. Six cases, involving live poultry and residents of Fremont, Natrona, Goshen, Laramie and Converse counties, have been reported so far in 2017. Only one Wyoming case was reported in all of 2016, four in 2015 and 1 in 2014. The Wyoming cases are each connected to larger, multistate outbreaks identified by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More information here.
- Green River Chamber Hosts Horse Naming Contest For Two Fillies: The Green River Chamber of Commerce is hosting two filly Mustangs this summer in support of the BLM Wild Horse Adoption Program, and the public is invited to help name them. More information here.
- Fireworks Display Cut From Rock Springs Budget, Council To Vote On Issue June 20th: The City of Rock Springs could be without a fireworks display this year if the city council approves the proposed budget for the next fiscal year as it stands. The proposed budget for the City of Rock Springs currently allocates no funds for a city fireworks display. If approved, this would eliminate a city funded fireworks display on the Fourth of July. More information here.
- BLM To Conduct Prescribed Burn In Sublette County: The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District is planning two prescribed fires as part of multi-year projects to manage fire fuels in the area and improve local habitats. Both projects will take place on public lands administered by the High Desert District’s Pinedale Field Office. The burns will take place in June and will begin only when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn. More information here.
- Commissioners Approve County Early Retirement Program: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners approved an early retirement program during their regularly scheduled meeting today. The early retirement, or Voluntary Separation Program, provides the opportunity for County departments to reduce staff through voluntary reductions. The approval of this program comes as Sweetwater County expects to receive about $3.7 million less in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year. More information here.
- Take A Kid Fishing Day Set For June 17th At Rock Springs Pond: There is plenty to do on Father’s Day weekend, including bringing your son or daughter to the annual Take-A-Kid Fishing Day. Take-A-Kid Fishing Day will take place 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at Wataha Park Pond (also referred to as the Rock Springs Pond), on the road into the Rock Springs Golf Course. Fishing will take place in the pond on the right side of the road. The event is FREE and open to kids of all ages and is sponsored by Cowboy Bass, the Seedskadee Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. More information here.
- ‘American Pickers’ To Film In Wyoming: Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Wyoming! They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region in July 2017! More information here.
- Clark Stith To Fill Vacant House District 48 Seat: Clark Stith has been selected to fill the open position for Wyoming House District 48. The Sweetwater County Commission selected Stith to fill the position formerly held by Mark Baker during a special meeting on Monday. More information here.
- County, Federal Officers Conduct Compliance Checks Of Registered Sex Offenders; Non-Compliant Offender Sought: Sweetwater County detectives and deputy United States Marshals carried out a county-wide sweep of registered sex offender compliance checks over the Memorial Day weekend and are seeking information on a fugitive offender. More information here.
National News:
- Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice in Flynn probe, source says: There will be much in former FBI Director James Comey’s upcoming congressional testimony that will make the White House uncomfortable, but he will stop short of saying the president interfered with the agency’s probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a source familiar with Comey’s thinking told ABC News. More information here.
- Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Trump: Sources tell ABC News the relationship between President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has become so tense that Sessions at one point recently even suggested he could resign. More information here.
