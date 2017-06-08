Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 8, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

High Desert Human Resources Association Receives Prestigious SHRM Award For Advancing The HR Profession: The Society for Human Resource Management recently awarded the High Desert Human Resources Association in Rock Springs its prestigious EXCEL Platinum Award for the Chapter’s accomplishments in 2016. More information here.

RSPD Reminds Citizens Of Bike Safety: According to a press release from the Rock Springs Police Department Chief Dwane Pacheco and the RSPD wants to encourage citizens to be safe this summer. In summertime, RSPD sees an increase in traffic through the city both by drivers and pedestrians. More information here.

Judge Considers Bond Reduction For GR Officer Accused In Toddler Death: A motion requesting the reduction of bond for a Green River Police Officer accused in the death of a toddler is currently being considered. Third Judicial District Judge Rick Lavery is considering a motion to reduce the bond of Jacob Anglesey, 35 of Green River. Anglesey is charged with Murder in the First Degree for the death of two-year-old Konnor Allen who suffered a fatal head injury while in Anglesey’s care in 2009. More information here.

WWCC Volleyball To Host Summer Camps: The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs Volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Jennifer Salmon, will host two Volleyball camps in August. The first camp will be a prospect camp for girls in grades 9 through 12 and the second will be a development camp for girls in grades 5 through 8. More information here.

Actors’ Mission Presents ‘Dearly Departed’ June 8,9,10: The Actors’ Mission is gearing up for their last weekend of “Dearly Departed” at the Elks Lodge in Rock Springs. The production is directed by Brad Russell and produced in part by Dramatists Play Services and Sweetwater BOCES. More information here.

National Pony Express Association To Ride Through Sweetwater County: The Pony Express Re-Ride will carry mail just they did many years ago. The riders will cover a total of 1,966 miles from St. Joseph, Missouri all the way to Sacramento, California. The Pony Riders will ride day and night to make the 10 day trip. More information here.

Wyoming High School Rodeo Performances Begin Today: Students from four different states will make their way to Sweetwater County this weekend in hopes of earning that prized buckle and their ticket to represent Wyoming at the National High School Finals Rodeo in July at the Cam-Plex in Gillette, Wyoming. More information here.

Goat-A-Gram Means Books For A Year: Goat-A-Gram is back! This fundraiser supports Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming. Participants purchase a Gram to send a goat to the person of their choosing (friend or foe) in Rock Springs or Green River for a half-hour. The recipient can choose to keep the goat entertained for 30 minutes or they can pay a transfer fee to send the goat on. Insurance is also available to guarantee that you do not receive a goat. Did we mention you can remain anonymous, for a small fee? More information here.

National News

(Via ABC News)

Comey details “inappropriate” and “very concerning” meetings with Trump: In a sweeping opening statement released ahead of his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, former FBI Director James Comey detailed a series of interactions with Donald Trump in which he says the president left him feeling uncomfortable and “concerned,” pressed him for “loyalty,” pushed him to clear the president’s name and drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. More information here.

ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine: ISIS claimed responsibility for twin attacks in Iran’s capital on Wednesday, one at the country’s parliament building and another at the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini, the founder of the IslamicRepublic of Iran. More information here.