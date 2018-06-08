Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- 2018 Primary Election Sign Regulations For Rock Springs: With the upcoming primary election, the City of Rock Springs has provided some important reminders for candidates. More information here.
- Rose Mosbey Announces Bid for Re-Election to Rock Springs City Council: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Rose Mosbey has declared she is running for re-election to the Rock Springs City Council. More information here.
- Final Play of The Season for The Actors’ Mission Opened Yesterday: The Actors’ Mission is finishing off their season on a high note with their debut of Clare Boothe Luce’s The Women, which opened last night at the Elk’s Lodge on 307 C Street in Rock Springs. More information here.
- WWCC To Host Community-Wide Scavenger Hunt: Western Wyoming Community College will launch a community-wide scavenger hunt to kick off their Secret Summer Announcement. More information here.
- Successful Partnership Fostered Between Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Police Department: Members of the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs were treated to breakfast and a tour of the Rock Springs Police Department Headquarters to conclude a successful program partnership with the Rock Springs Police Department. More information here.
- Boat Ramp on North Platte River Closed at Dave Johnston Public Access Area: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department have closed the boat ramp at the Dave Johnston Public Access Area along the North Platte River outside of Glenrock. More information here.
- Annual Grand Teton National Park Traditional Cattle Drive Planned For Saturday Morning: A traditional cattle drive will take place early Saturday morning, June 9, in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- Woman Gored by Bison After Crowd Gets Too Close: On the morning of June 6, 59-year-old Kim Hancock of Santa Rosa, California, was gored by a bull bison at Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin. More information here.
Sports:
2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo: Reined Cow Horse Results: View results here.
2018 Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo: Round One Slack Results: View results here.
